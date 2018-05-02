Jann Arden’s Western Canadian tour will be stopping at Trail’s Bailey Theatre on Nov. 14. (Cover photo by Bogomil Mihaylov on Unsplash)

Jann Arden coming to Trail in November

Jann Arden will return to Trail this fall in support of her latest album, “These Are the Days.”

Multi-platinum and Juno award winning artist Jann Arden will return to the Kootenays this fall in support of her latest album, “These Are the Days”, which was released in March. Her Western Canadian tour will be stopping at Trail’s Charles Bailey Theatre on Nov. 14.

Last year, Arden completed a highly successful 27 date Canadian tour, previewing two songs from the new album, which was produced by Grammy award winning producer Bob Rock. The two singles “A Long Goodbye”, and “Everybody’s Always Pulling on Me” have received extensive airplay on pop-oriented stations right across the country.

Arden catapulted onto the Canadian music scene in 1993 with the release of her debut album “Time for Mercy” featuring the hit single “I would Die for You”. A year later with “Living Under June”, she would have her career breakout hit “Insensitive”, that would solidify her position in the music world. She has released 14 albums and has had 19 top-10 singles.

In her career to date, she has received eight Juno Awards including Female artist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year, and she hosted the awards in 1997, and again in 2016. She is also the recipient of 10 SOCAN awards, four Western Canadian Music awards, a Much Music Video award, three Prairie Music Awards, and an Alberta Recording Industry Association Award.

Arden is also the proud recipient of a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, and in 2012 she was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and in 2013, was inducted into the Western Canadian Music Alliance Hall of Fame.

In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Jann is of course an author of note. In 2017, she released the Canadian best seller “Feeding My Mother-Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss.” Her previous releases include “If I knew, Don’t You Think I’d Tell You”, and” I’ll Tell You One Damn Thing, That’s All I know”, and her bestselling self-penned memoir ‘Falling Backwards.”

In 2010, Jann took on broadcast duties as the host of “Being Jann”, an hour long talk show on CBC radio, and just a year later she sat in the judge’s chair for Canada Sings. Never one to settle into one discipline, Arden has made appearances on several television sitcoms, including Ellen, Corner Gas, and on the Rick Mercer Report. This year Jann has been involved in “Working Moms”, and “The Detour”.

Tickets for the “These are the Days Tour” go on sale on Friday in Trail. For the Trail show, tickets will be available at the box office at the Charles Bailey Theatre, by phone at 1-866-9669. or online at Trail-arts.com

The ‘These Are the Days Tour,” featuring Jann Arden live in Concert is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection in association with your friends at EZ Rock.

