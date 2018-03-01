Grapevine: Events around Greater Trail for the week of March 1 to March 7. (Photo by Anete Lūsiņa on Unsplash)

Join Trail church in World Day of Prayer on Friday

World Day of Prayer & Cinderellas Closet on Friday, free skate and dancing Saturday

Community

• Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 1:30 p.m. Celebrate The World Day of Prayer in Trail. Christians in 170+ countries and 2,000 communities across Canada will gather to learn about, pray, and celebrate in solidarity with the people of Suriname, South America. Everyone welcome.

• Friday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 6-9 p.m. Cinderella’s Closet returns to help alleviate some of these stressors for families of Greater Trail, and would community help. Admission by donation. All welcome.

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre Kids Rink, 7-8:15 p.m. Free Glow Skate by the Trail Youth Action Network. Enjoy a night of skating with laser effects, great music and free entry. All welcome. For info contact Trail recreation at 250.364.0888.

• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Dance to the big-band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets, $20 each, and available at Trail Coffee & Tea Co. in Trail, Mallard’s Source For Sports in Castlegar, and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Meditation Park. Mina Shum directs an all-star cast in her latest feature about Pei Pei, a devoted wife and mother, who is forced to reassess her reverence for her husband after she finds another woman’s thong in his laundry.

Upcoming

• March 8, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. Fruitvale Community Chest Annual General Meeting. Bylaws originally written in 1946 and last amended in 1982, some revisions will be presented to reflect current requirements. If you donated to the Fruitvale Community Chest you are a member, if you want to become a member you can donate at the meeting.

• March 10, Salvation Army Church, 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Borscht (or chicken soup) and Dessert Luncheon and Bake Sale. Tickets $8, located 2030 Second Ave. East Trail.

• March 10, VISAC Gallery, 5:30-8 p.m. Opening reception for Silk & Steel. Featuring works by fibre artist Karen Thatcher and sculpture artist Andrew Raney. Everyone welcome.

• March 10, Bailey Theatre, 8 p.m. Symphonic Rock Evolution. Live show that has been compared to concerts by Elton John, Eric Clapton and Moody Blues.

• March 17, Rossland Sacred Heart, 1-3 p.m. CWL hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Tea and bake sale in the Sacred Heart gathering space. Admission $4.00. Everyone welcome.

Two more days to vote for Scarlet Sway

