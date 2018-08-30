Music in the Park finale Thursday night

As is tradition, the Old Times Fiddlers will close another great season of Kootenay Savings Music in the Park Thursday night from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. Trail Time file photo

Community

• Friday, Trail City Hall, 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Trail Pride Event. Public march (everyone welcome) starting at Jubilee Park along the bridges to city hall from 11:00-11:30 a.m. Cake, refreshments and Pride Flag raising at city hall at 11:30. Opportunity to donate to the Trail Pride Sidewalk project.

Music

• Thursday, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. The Old Time Fiddlers close the season. Dance along with their renditions of traditional and country favourites. Bring a lawn chair. Admission by donation, toonie suggested.

Upcoming

• Sept. 8, Haley Park (or Cominco gym if heavy smoke), 6-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Savings Credit Union presents Trail Outdoor Movie Night. Showing Incredibles 2. Admission is a monetary or non-perishable food item donation to the Salvation Army food bank.

• Sept. 8, Bailey Theatre, 8-9:30 p.m. for DREAMS – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. The ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac, presented by The Original Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll, virtually duplicates the sound of the original group almost note for note. The group started in Vancouver and has been together for over 14 years, performing in Las Vegas, Dominican Republic, across Canada and the USA.

• Sept. 15, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.• Sept. 17, Tickets on sale for the KBRH Health Foundation Snowflake Gala. Event will go in the Trail Memorial Centre gym on Nov. 17. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and silent auction bidding. Dinner and dance to follow. Dress is formal and semiformal. Contact the foundation office for tickets and info at 250.364.3424 or visit the foundation website at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca. Proceeds support the Emergency Department Campaign.• Sept. 22, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.