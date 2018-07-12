Saturday farmers market fundraiser in Trail

Music in the Park on Thursday, incrEDIBLE Farmers Market on Saturday

Events in the Trail area for the week of July 12 July 18.

Music

• Thursday, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Baker Street Blues. One of the most popular blues dance bands in the Kootenays.

Community

• Saturday, downtown Trail, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. incrEDIBLE Farmer’s Market. Farm fresh produce, fruits vegetables, home baking/gluten free, handcrafted items, entertainment and more. Proceeds from kids cupcake baking challenge to Sanctuary Pre-Teen Centre.

• Monday, Haley Park 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Challenger British Soccer Camp for ages 3 to 16 years. Runs until July 20. Challenger’s own brand of innovative practices : coached games, camp world cup, cultural education, character building, and fun .

• Tuesday, Trail Riverfront Centre library 2 p.m. for Andy Kim the Amazing Musical Scientist. Free for all.

Upcoming

• July 19, Night Market at Music in the Park 5-9 p.m. Celtic rockers, the Derina Harvey Band, bring their East Coast Kitchen Party to Gyro Park. Opening act Brett Wildman and Friends with “raw folk” stylings. Market features seasonal produce and artisanal fare as well as local artists, designers and craft-makers as well as a beer garden. Music starts at 7 p.m. entrance by donation, bring a lawn chair or blanket.

• July 26, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Mountain Station, bluegrass roots, folk, country and fiddle tunes.

• Sept. 15, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.