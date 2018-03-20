Scarlet Sway (Photo submitted)

Scarlet Sway thanks fans for Top -10 run

The Dawson Creek band was voted into the Top 5 and placed in the Top 10 of CBC’s Searchlight

Fans loved “Room of Mirrors” so much that Scarlet Sway was voted into the Top-10 of Searchlight 2018.

Alas, that’s as far as the group will go this time round, after judges for CBC’s country-wide talent competition named aquakultre the winner on Monday.

“And so it is, we’ve reached CBC Music’s Top Ten but will go no further in the competition,” Scarlet Sway announced on social media Monday. “We would like to thank each and every one of you that helped us get this far. It’s an incredible thing to consider that we got this far with thousands of amazing Canadian musicians in the competition.”

The group congratulated aquakultre, a Halifax singer who’s song “Sure” won top spot.

“And now, onward and upward,” the group said. “We’ll be releasing our spring tour dates soon. Thank you all so much!”

Locals can catch Scarlet Sway – which includes Trail natives Karli Harrison and Jordan and Kim Fines – in Trail during Silver City Days.

The group will return for a second year as the festival’s top entertainment on Saturday night in the Trail Memorial Centre Arena. Gary Morissette & the Unknown Culprits will open for Scarlet Sway. Morissette, a seasoned musician, grew up in Fruitvale and is returning to town for the Silver City Days dance.

Advance tickets sales, $8, began Monday at RE/MAX All Pro Realty and the Trail Smoke Eaters Office.

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

