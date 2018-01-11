Trail gallery opens first show of 2018

Music
• Thursday, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30 p.m. presents Joy of Cooking. Led by guitarist Doug Stephenson, this ensemble is the very definition of cool, easy-listening jazz. Rick Lingard sax/voice, Tim Bullen trumpet, Mark, Spielman bass, Steven Parish drums, Doug Stephenson guitar.
• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Octet. Two string quartets, composed of the Saguenay String Quartet from Quebec, and the Lafayette String Quartet from British Columbia.
Gallery
• Friday, VISAC Gallery, 6-9 p.m. Opening reception for Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop of provincial tour.
Film
• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 11 a.m. The Opera House. A new film by award-winning documentary film maker Susan Froemke, surveys a remarkable period of the Metropolitan Opera’s rich history.
• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Square. Poignant satire reflecting the sense of community, moral courage and the affluent person’s need for egocentricity.
Upcoming
• Jan. 19, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30 p.m. E2 presents Jupiter Rebellion. The show provides all the excitement of a big budget science fiction action movie performed live by one man armed with little else than his body, his voice, and a lot of energy.
• Jan. 20, Muriel Griffiths Room, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storytelling workshop with Jeff Leard. Deals with filling the stage with action and creating interesting characters.