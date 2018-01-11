Trail gallery opens first show of 2018

Music, gallery exhibit and film open the 2018 arts and culture season in Trail

Grapevine: Events and happenings in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Jan. 11 to Jan. 17 include the opening reception for Breastfeeding Art Expo at the VISAC Gallery. (Photo of ‘First Moments’ by lead artist April Mazzelli of Kamloops and community partners; White Buffalo Aboriginal and Métis Health Society, Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services, Breastfeeding Matters in Kamloops, and BC Nurses Union Aboriginal Leadership Circle)

Music

• Thursday, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30 p.m. presents Joy of Cooking. Led by guitarist Doug Stephenson, this ensemble is the very definition of cool, easy-listening jazz. Rick Lingard sax/voice, Tim Bullen trumpet, Mark, Spielman bass, Steven Parish drums, Doug Stephenson guitar.

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Octet. Two string quartets, composed of the Saguenay String Quartet from Quebec, and the Lafayette String Quartet from British Columbia.

Gallery

• Friday, VISAC Gallery, 6-9 p.m. Opening reception for Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop of provincial tour.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 11 a.m. The Opera House. A new film by award-winning documentary film maker Susan Froemke, surveys a remarkable period of the Metropolitan Opera’s rich history.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Square. Poignant satire reflecting the sense of community, moral courage and the affluent person’s need for egocentricity.

Upcoming

• Jan. 19, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30 p.m. E2 presents Jupiter Rebellion. The show provides all the excitement of a big budget science fiction action movie performed live by one man armed with little else than his body, his voice, and a lot of energy.

• Jan. 20, Muriel Griffiths Room, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storytelling workshop with Jeff Leard. Deals with filling the stage with action and creating interesting characters.

• Jan. 21, Bailey Theatre, 2-3 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Rumpelstiltskin. Storyteller Jeff Leard sparkles in this very active, new telling of the Grimm’s tale of Rumpelstiltskin.

• Jan. 27, Rossland Miners Hall, 1-5 p.m. for Rossland Mountain Market. Forty vendors, local volunteers whose mission is to celebrate fresh, quality, local food and handmade goods.