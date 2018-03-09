Trail gallery opens ‘Silk & Steel’ Saturday night

Silk & Steel is a new show opening at the VISAC Gallery in downtown Trail on Saturday. The exhibit features works by fibre artist Karen Thatcher of Rossland and sculpture artist Andrew Raney of Salmo. All are welcome to the public reception, which will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Silk & Steel is a new show opening in the VISAC Gallery this weekend.

The exhibit features local artists Karen Thatcher and Andrew Raney.

“Karen has been a Rossland resident for many years,” says VISAC Director Kristen Renn. “After a traumatic brain injury where concentration, short-term memory and organizational thinking were compromised, she needed a tool to move her injury forward. That tool was quilting.”

Karen is a much awarded and brilliant artist, Renn added.

“Using the silk from donated ties, she creates works that are both stunning and inviting.”

Steel artist Andrew Raney was born in Halifax, but for many years has resided in the Salmo area.

After relocating to the Kootenays, Raney taught at KSA Selkirk College for 10 years, and has been an active member of the Craft Connection for decades.

Since graduating with honours in Material Arts and Design from the Ontario College of Art, Raney has exhibited extensively in southern Ontario.

He is a founding member of the Niagara Studio Tour and Lincoln Regional Arts Council.

Raney has completed several public art installations locally and on the east coast, as well as many private commissions in Canada and internationally.

The show opens Saturday night from 5:30-8 p.m. in the VISAC Gallery, located in the basement of Selkirk College’s Trail campus. All welcome. For more information visit visacgallery.com.

 

Andrew Raney sculpture

Karen Thatcher quilt

Scarlet Sway named on of 10 finalists

