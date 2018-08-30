Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on tour

DREAMS… The ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac has played to packed houses across the country, consistently delivering outstanding musical performances, virtually duplicating the sound of the original group almost note for note… playing songs from the multi-platinum Rumours album: Dreams, Gypsy, Don’t Stop, Go your own Way, Little Lies, You Make Lovin’ Fun and many others. If I closed my eyes and just listened to the music I could have sworn I was listening to Fleetwood Mac… they were really that good.

After the performance and between photo ops, I had a chance for a quick interview with Tracy Masson and Rachael Chatoor, who told me that the group originated in Vancouver BC and has been together for over 14 years. Tracy’s past includes being the lead singer for two Janice Joplin tribute bands touring with the “Legends of Rock” and, now, of course, she enjoys the role of Stevie Nicks in DREAMS.

Rachael Chatoor, who performs as Christine McVie, originally a solo artist, sings and plays keyboard, and is the newest member of DREAMS. She has collaborated and worked with many other musicians and bands such as Hitzone, Barracuda and the Rockingbyrds.

Todd McGarvey performs on drums as Mick Fleetwood. He began playing at a very early age and his passion for drumming really shines through, especially in his fantastic drum solos.

Mario Parente (Lindsey Buckingham), the lead guitar player and male vocalist in the group, has duplicated Lindsey Buckingham’s style and sound with ease, even while lying on the floor playing a wild riff, much to the appreciation and cheers of the crowd. The bass guitar player, Ray Doucet playing the role of John McVie, is a singer/songwriter with two CDs to his credit and studied music at Mohawk College in Ontario. Ray has played in various Jazz, Rock and Country bands across the country.

Bob Van Velzen, on keyboard, helps replicate the distinctive sounds of Fleetwood Mac so closely it’s difficult to tell the difference from the original. Jokingly, they told me that they found Bob on the side of the road with a keyboard and decided to bring him along.

DREAMS has performed in Las Vegas, Dominican Republic and has entertained audiences across Canada and the USA. Don’t miss this opportunity to see them at the Bailey in Trail on Sept.8 … they are well worth the price of admission.