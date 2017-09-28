VISAC and the Bailey open Trail arts season Friday night

Community
• Friday, VISAC Gallery, 6-8:30 p.m. Opening reception for Artistry and Ink. Showcase of talent by numerous local tattoo artists. All welcome to come and meet the artists.
• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-10 p.m. E2 presents God is a Scottish Drag Queen, The Second Coming. All new two-act comedy by Canada’s Mike Delamont.
• Saturday, Trail Armoury, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Army Reserve Open House. Public invited to see the work done from the Canadian Army. Located 1990 Seventh Ave. Phone 1.866.368.2129 for info.
• Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Victoria Street in Trail. Life Chain. Peaceful witness for the protection of preborn children.
• Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Highway 3A Castlegar. Life Chain. Peaceful witness for the protection of preborn children.
• Monday (Oct. 2), 7-9 p.m., Trail Curling Rink. The Monday Night Trail Silver City Ladies League will be hosting their Open House and registration. Register as a team or an individual. New Curlers are always welcome.
Music• Saturday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30-10 p.m. Baker Street Blues brings “Turn up the Heat” CD release tour 2017. A blend of popular cover songs mixed in with originals. For info contact the Bailey box office at 250.368.9669.
Upcoming
• Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m. Rossland Sacred Heart Church for the annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Bake table and country store. Everyone welcome.