VISAC and the Bailey open Trail arts season Friday night

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4

• Friday, VISAC Gallery, 6-8:30 p.m. Opening reception for Artistry and Ink. Showcase of talent by numerous local tattoo artists. All welcome to come and meet the artists.

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-10 p.m. E2 presents God is a Scottish Drag Queen, The Second Coming. All new two-act comedy by Canada’s Mike Delamont.

• Saturday, Trail Armoury, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Army Reserve Open House. Public invited to see the work done from the Canadian Army. Located 1990 Seventh Ave. Phone 1.866.368.2129 for info.

• Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Victoria Street in Trail. Life Chain. Peaceful witness for the protection of preborn children.

• Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Highway 3A Castlegar. Life Chain. Peaceful witness for the protection of preborn children.

• Monday (Oct. 2), 7-9 p.m., Trail Curling Rink. The Monday Night Trail Silver City Ladies League will be hosting their Open House and registration. Register as a team or an individual. New Curlers are always welcome.

Music• Saturday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30-10 p.m. Baker Street Blues brings “Turn up the Heat” CD release tour 2017. A blend of popular cover songs mixed in with originals. For info contact the Bailey box office at 250.368.9669.

Upcoming

• Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m. Rossland Sacred Heart Church for the annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Bake table and country store. Everyone welcome.

• Oct. 21, 1-3 p.m., St. Michael’s School for Holy Trinity Parish Tea and Bazaar. Light refreshments. Browse the bake, plant and sewing tables, and try your luck at the ever popular Mystery Table. Everyone welcome.

• Oct. 15, 1 p.m. Booty’s Cabin at the Strawberry Pass Summit to celebrate three years of the Rossland Recreation Site. An easy five minute walk from the new parking area on the south side of Highway 3B at the summit. Food, fun and cake in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday. For more info or to volunteer and help, contact Rob Richardson at 250.362.5881 or via email at rob@rosslandrange.org.

