VISAC and the Bailey open Trail arts season Friday night

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4

Events in the Trail area from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 include the VISAC’s first show of the season “Artistry & Tattoo,” which opens with a public reception Friday night, (Image: VISAC Gallery)

Community

• Friday, VISAC Gallery, 6-8:30 p.m. Opening reception for Artistry and Ink. Showcase of talent by numerous local tattoo artists. All welcome to come and meet the artists.

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-10 p.m. E2 presents God is a Scottish Drag Queen, The Second Coming. All new two-act comedy by Canada’s Mike Delamont.

• Saturday, Trail Armoury, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Army Reserve Open House. Public invited to see the work done from the Canadian Army. Located 1990 Seventh Ave. Phone 1.866.368.2129 for info.

• Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Victoria Street in Trail. Life Chain. Peaceful witness for the protection of preborn children.

• Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Highway 3A Castlegar. Life Chain. Peaceful witness for the protection of preborn children.

• Monday (Oct. 2), 7-9 p.m., Trail Curling Rink. The Monday Night Trail Silver City Ladies League will be hosting their Open House and registration. Register as a team or an individual. New Curlers are always welcome.

Music• Saturday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30-10 p.m. Baker Street Blues brings “Turn up the Heat” CD release tour 2017. A blend of popular cover songs mixed in with originals. For info contact the Bailey box office at 250.368.9669.

Upcoming

• Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m. Rossland Sacred Heart Church for the annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Bake table and country store. Everyone welcome.

• Oct. 21, 1-3 p.m., St. Michael’s School for Holy Trinity Parish Tea and Bazaar. Light refreshments. Browse the bake, plant and sewing tables, and try your luck at the ever popular Mystery Table. Everyone welcome.