If you’re looking for some great entertainment this weekend, then follow the yellow brick road to the Bailey Theatre on Friday and Saturday night and take in the JL Crowe Players performing a time-honoured classic, the Wizard of Oz. In this adaptation of the allegorical tale, Dorothy, played by Alicen Charette, travels on a journey that is both menacing and enlightening. The show runs in the Trail theatre from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. both nights. (From left) Scarecrow Landon LaFond; Ethan Hupp as Tin Man; Alicen Charette, Dorothy; Hayley Behl as the Cowardly Lion; Molly Jamin and Anna Marie Farris (not pictured) as the Wicked Witch. (Sheri Regnier photo)

We’re off to see the Wizard

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

We're off to see the Wizard

The Wizard of Oz goes in downtown Trail's Bailey theatre Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m.

