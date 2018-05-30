We’re off to see the Wizard

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
The Wizard of Oz goes in downtown Trail’s Bailey theatre Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m.
Trail council divvied up $115,000 of Community Initiatives Trust funding to 34 community groups
South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings was in Parliament when the pipeline story broke
The girls fastball team brought home a bronze-medal from the Vernon tournament
Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project
New survey says one-fifth of respondents are even changing up their summer plans
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target, but hinted that rate hikes
LaForge said he’s slowing down and instead of so many ‘stings’ wants to focus on law reform to keep pedophiles in jail longer
League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.
The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.
Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”
Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday
‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest
