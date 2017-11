The Trail Pottery Club is hard at work in preparation for its first Christmas Sale at the VISAC Gallery next week. Theresa LeRose was removing freshly baked creations from the bisque firing kiln Wednesday morning. Bisque firing refers to the first time the clay creations go through high-temperature heating. The club will be busy over the next week preparing a variety of locally crafted pottery that will go on sale Nov. 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gallery.