Aboriginal Day in Trail

Passion, pride and culture were on brilliant display at Gyro Park on Sunday
Passion, pride and culture were on brilliant display at Gyro Park on Sunday
The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada
This week: three places in the Boundary, two spots on Kootenay Lake, and a location in the Lardeau
Mechanically Speaking; by Trail Times Columnist Ron Nutini
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too
Investment in facilities and student scholarships boosts regional trades training
The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police
Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka
Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines
Passion, pride and culture were on brilliant display at Gyro Park on Sunday