Aboriginal Day in Trail

Passion, pride and culture were on brilliant display at Gyro Park on Sunday

Passion, pride and culture were on brilliant display at Gyro Park on Sunday

 

Hearing on pot sales in Trail slated for June 25

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

Westbridge thrived while Bridgeport disappeared

This week: three places in the Boundary, two spots on Kootenay Lake, and a location in the Lardeau

To quote or not to quote is a mechanic’s slippery slope

Mechanically Speaking; by Trail Times Columnist Ron Nutini

Web Poll: Are you a Music in the Park regular?

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

Teck donates $1 million to College of the Rockies

Investment in facilities and student scholarships boosts regional trades training

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

