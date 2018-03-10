City gets $1.1 million for Trail Memorial Centre roof replacement

Federal Gas Tax Funding provides grant

The Trail Memorial Centre Arena roof replacement project is expected to start in April with an estimated completion date of August. Guy Bertrand photo

The City of Trail will receive up to $1,158,850 from the Federal Gas Tax Funding for the Trail Memorial Centre Arena roof replacement project.

The grant will cover the full estimated cost of the project, which includes a full replacement of the arena’s 40,170-square-foot roof system, the installation of a low emissivity ceiling and new halide lights, asbestos removal in the current roof glue and cement board, project management, federal project signage, and a 15 per cent project contingency.

The project is expected to start in April with an estimated completion date of August.

“The Trail Memorial Centre Arena is a vital facility for Trail,” Trail’s Deputy Mayor Lisa Pasin said in a press release.

“There is a tremendous amount of energy, enthusiasm and community pride associated with the facility and the services offered directly through this historical building. Whether it’s minor hockey, Junior A hockey, or a major event, the arena is a community hub for our city.

“This federal funding will ensure our facility continues as an economically viable civic structure while maintaining its longevity.”

Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West and B.C. Minister for Children and Family Development, echoed those comments.

“Trail can rest assured that generations of fans can continue to safely enjoy the city’s favourite sport at the city’s iconic arena,” said Conroy. “Many thanks to this partnership between the local, provincial and federal governments for the funding which will renew this community asset.”

Each year, the Government of Canada provides over $278 million in funding for local government infrastructure across British Columbia through the Federal Gas Tax Fund. The Union of BC Municipalities administers the Federal Gas Tax Fund in British Columbia in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia.

“Communities across BC are looking for funding to replace, upgrade and expand local infrastructure. The federal Gas Tax Fund is accelerating the pace of infrastructure renewal through the transfer of close to $3 billion since 2005 for projects in our province. I appreciate the Government of Canada’s long-term commitment to fund priorities identified by BC local governments.” Director Wendy Booth, President, Union of BC Municipalities

