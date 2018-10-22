More flights, quicker connections and new savings from Pacific Coastal

Pacific Coastal Airlines now offers three flights daily from Trail (YZZ) to Vancouver’s South Terminal (YVR) on peak flying days, Sunday, Monday and Friday.

It’s lucky number 13 for Kootenay travellers heading to Vancouver.

While Pacific Coastal Airlines has been flying from Trail to Vancouver daily for 13 years, the new winter schedule has added even more flights, says Jenelle Hynes, Pacific Coastal’s Business Development & Customer Service Manager.

Peak flying days – Sunday, Monday and Friday – now offer three flights daily from Trail (YZZ) to Vancouver’s South Terminal (YVR), making it easier than ever for travellers to reach the Lower Mainland for business, school, medical appointments or their next getaway.

“The response has been phenomenal and really addresses a need for greater flexibility and connectivity for our travellers in the region,” Hynes says. “As a regional carrier, we’re able to respond to those needs our customers identify. We are a truly B.C. airline invested in our B.C. communities.”

Flights continue twice daily on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in addition to a daily flight Saturday.

Quicker Connections

The additional flights will make it easier than ever to connect from Trail Regional Airport to Pacific Coastal’s destinations around the province, such as Powell River (YPW), Victoria (YYJ), Port Hardy (YZT), Campbell River (YBL) and Williams Lake (YWL). For those continuing on to destinations farther afield, more flights also allow for easier connections with those international carriers.

Price Match Guarantee

Pacific Coastal’s community commitments also extend to their competitive pricing, Hynes says, noting Pacific Coastal offers price-matching on flights departing from Castlegar Airport. And in another new initiative, BCAA members qualify for a 10 per cent discount, year-round on all routes!

Student Discounts

But business and vacation travellers aren’t the only ones benefitting from the new flights. It’s also great news for students visiting home between classes at the University of B.C., Simon Fraser, University of Victoria or other BC colleges and universities, who can take advantage of Pacific Coastal’s student discount.

First, apply for an ISICard at isiccanada.ca then when searching for flights, enter the promo code ISICSTUDENT for a 15 per cent discount off the base fare. Book and travel period through Dec. 31, 2019!

Pacific Coastal Airlines

A privately owned, British Columbia-based regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport’s South Terminal (YVR), Pacific Coastal is now the sixth-largest airline operating at YVR, based on outbound seats, and third largest in takeoffs and landings. It flies to 16 airports and with its affiliate airline Wilderness Seaplanes located in Port Hardy on north Vancouver Island, connects to more than 50 additional destinations in the province from as far east as Cranbrook in the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Prince George, or Masset on the legendary island of Haida Gwaii and now as far west as Tofino. Its network encompasses major ski destinations, a multitude of fishing lodges, outdoor and wildlife adventure tours, and authentic First Nations experiences.