A new mayor for Montrose

The new Mayor of Montrose is: Mike Walsh
The four elected councillors are: Cindy Cook (incumbent) Rory Steep (incumbent) newcomer Paul Caron, and former councillor Don Berriault.
Mayoral Candidates:
Mike Walsh 230 – 29.4 per cent
Joe Danchuk 161 – 20.6 per cent
Total votes —-391
Councillor Candidates:
Cindy Cook 266
Paul A Caron 255
Rory G Steep 240
Don Berriault 224
Lynda L Bouthillier 206
Royce C Schmidt 143
Eligible voters 791
Total votes cast: 782