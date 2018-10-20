A new mayor for Montrose

Preliminary results after voting closed Saturday at 8 p.m., includes results from two advanced polls

The new Mayor of Montrose is: Mike Walsh

The four elected councillors are: Cindy Cook (incumbent) Rory Steep (incumbent) newcomer Paul Caron, and former councillor Don Berriault.

Mayoral Candidates:

Mike Walsh 230 – 29.4 per cent

Joe Danchuk 161 – 20.6 per cent

Total votes —-391

Councillor Candidates:

Cindy Cook 266

Paul A Caron 255

Rory G Steep 240

Don Berriault 224

Lynda L Bouthillier 206

Royce C Schmidt 143

Eligible voters 791

Total votes cast: 782