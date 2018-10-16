Advance voting in Trail aquatic centre on Wednesday

This is the second chance to advance vote; General voting day is Saturday

Anyone with mobility challenges in Trail may want to advance vote on Oct. 17 as the aquatic centre has easy-access and no stairs.

So far 411 Trail voters have cast a ballot in the city’s municipal election.

That leaves well over 5,000 electors who still have the chance to vote for a new mayor on Wednesday at the second advance polling opportunity or on Saturday, general voting day.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. both days.

Michelle McIsaac, Trail’s chief election officer (CEO), reminds anyone with mobility challenges that advance voting is again taking place at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Oct. 17.

“Voters will not have a lengthy walk or any stairs to contend with on Wednesday,” McIsaac said. “However, for those who choose to come to the Trail Memorial Centre on general voting day, and who would like to curbside vote, they should have their driver park in the facility’s front parking stalls or in the building’s parking lot, and then have the driver come to the polling station,” she explained.

“Let election officials know there is someone waiting on us to go out to the vehicle with the voting supplies.”

She reminds people to drive around the back of the centre to gain access to front parking stalls.

“Keep in mind though that the Trail Smoke Eaters have a home game scheduled that evening,” she added. “So it will be very busy around the facility.”

Two trustee seats are also up for election in Trail and voters will be asked a referendum question on the disposition of regional sewer assets.

From Warfield’s pool of 1,360 eligible voters, about eight per cent, or 108 electors, cast a ballot during the first advance poll on Oct. 10. Voting stations will be set up from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the municipal office on Schofield Highway for a second advance poll on Wednesday, and again on Saturday. Mayor and councillor seats are up for election, and voters will be asked the same “yes” or “no” referendum as the Trail electorate.

Advance voting numbers were not available from Montrose or Fruitvale.

There is a Special Voting opportunity on Wednesday for the residents of Mountain Side Village from 10 a.m. until noon, and for residents at the Beaver Valley Manor from 1-3 p.m.