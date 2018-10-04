Meet Fruitvale councillor candidates

Advance voting will go Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the Fruitvale municipal office.

Vickie Fitzpatrick

If I am fortunate enough to be elected by the Fruitvale residents as a councillor for the next four years, my vision is to represent you to the very best of my ability.

I have had the pleasure of working as the Beaver Valley Age Friendly Coordinator over the past six years. My mandate was to hear from the seniors and determine what we had, what was needed and what was wanted for our seniors. I started from nothing and created an amazing program that is run by the Beaver Valley Seniors. What has made this program sustainable is the team of 40-plus volunteers, grants and the ownership of its seniors.

What I gave to this program was integrity, accountability, respect, collaboration, trust, transparency and was both a leader and a team player. No one person can possibly accomplish such a successful venture! I know it is imperative for the Mayor and Council to work as a collaborative team, I can do this.

I know that the Fruitvale residents need to be heard, need to know what is going on, I can do this.

With the love and support from my husband and family, I can do this.

I know that dedication, hard work, honesty and inclusiveness has its rewards, it’s called success. I understand that as a councillor I must carry out my collective responsibilities as a decision maker and set strategic policies and priorities for the Village of Fruitvale.

I have lived my entire life here, married my love here, raised my three girls here, all my grandchildren live here. I have been a Guide leader, worked on the May Days Committee, a director on the Beaver Valley Dynamic Aging Society and volunteered on many occasions over the years.

I am invested in this Community! I love where I live! It is very exciting that the residents of Fruitvale get to pick their mayor and councillors this year!

Please get out and vote it’s your choice that makes a difference!

*****

Lindsay Kenny

I was raised in Port Coquitlam BC , My husband and I moved to Fruitvale in 2006, But I am not New to Fruitvale, My Grandma Louise Kenny and my Grandfather Charles Kenny raised their children in Fruitvale. My Father youngest of five, along with my Mother raised my Sister and I with Great Songs and, Wild Stories of Fruitvale. I share that pride and I am excited My Husband and I are raising our Children here.

I am a certified Red Seal Electrician and a member of local 1003 of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union.

In 2013, I represented Local 1003 during a Political Action Training conference in Toronto for the CLC , I continued training in 2014 and attended a week long training course for “ Young Workers In Action.”

I became an activist I decided to act. I started a Facebook group called the “West Kootenay Highway Safety” to put pressure on or local and provincial government to improve safety standards on our winter roads. In March of this year I reached out to local 1003 Union Members asking them to stand in solidarity, Drafted a letter to the Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena urging action to improve our winter roads.

I continue to work with our local governments for change and I understand our relationship with our local Ministries and Districts are Interdependent.

This is the direction I want to continue, and I have passion for making a difference and getting involved.

I am ready to commit to the responsibility of representing your best interests for our community. Working together to have a community we are all proud to be a part of. An

inclusive progressive community where we ALL have a voice. Without you, your vision and concerns we don’t move forward. We need someone who is eager to learn what it takes, and I believe that person is Me.

I will be honored to work with each and every Candidate running for Fruitvale Council, if you choose to vote for me.

*****

James Ellison

One thing I want to make abundantly clear, some on council have “Champaign Tastes” but the Village of Fruitvale has a “Beer Budget”.

Like never before we need relevant and forward-thinking councillors on council, especially with the recent purchase of the Middle School. This purchase by the way was one of the times I voted “NO” for the simple fact that it left the village open to paying the million plus dollars required for the clean-up because of asbestos in the building.

Once the decision was passed, I started pulling together with the others on council to secure funding through the Provincial Government for the demolition and removal of debris. Once this project is completed it should bring into Fruitvale around 80 to 100 housing units along with associated economic influences.

Some of the current Council recently attended UBCM and met with Premier John Horagan and Finance Minister Carol James and went about the business of requesting funding and it looks like we did our job and funding will be made available in the near future.

Given that the fact that I am required to make decisions in the best interest of the Fruitvale community and despite opposition, I think I have done well. When you take into consideration the trials and tribulations that are occurring and have occurred during the Davis/Caughlin project I have learned you must be able to withstand criticism. I for one am glad that it is coming to an end as it has been a long tumultuous summer.

The Davis Avenue fiasco started many generations, ago and the people of Fruitvale today have to deal with the mistakes that were swept under the carpet or plain and simply ignored for generations. It is not what we wanted or needed at this time but it is what it is!

As we have seen previously, todays problems came from yesterday’s solutions at the time. It should be considered how to best limit shifting problems into the future by maintaining a long term perspective and considering the impact decisions will have on future generations. This is why the current council implemented a long term multi-year plan.

*****

Lila Cresswell

The question posed is “Tell us in 350 words, why a person should vote for you.” I’d like to unpack that in two parts.

First – why vote? Local government directly affects your everyday life; sewer, water, roads, garbage, streets, recreation, taxes. Your ballot ensures representation by people reflecting your concerns and values.

Second – why vote for me?

Teamwork – Council is a team and results depend upon how we work together. Over the last 8½ years working for the Village of Fruitvale, I demonstrated my ability to work as a key member of a team, even when personalities differed.

Development – we must provide a range of housing to meet the needs of all members of our community. Our OCP speaks to a variety of housing for families and individuals and it’s time for action! I believe in affordable, attainable housing and work as Treasurer of the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society to achieve that vision.

Affordability – it is important that the costs of Village operations are affordable for local residents. As a Councillor and a resident, I will help control costs to stay within our financial means.

Transparency and Accountability – you elect Council to make decisions on your behalf. Decisions must be made in an open, transparent manner. Council’s role is to set policy and direction, then provide oversight ensuring work is done in an appropriate and effective manner. I have comprehensive knowledge of municipal legislation and governance and will bring that to the Council table.

Communication – residents should have timely access to information about Council issues and decisions. Timely and consistent communication, through all forms of media – printed, website and social media, is a priority for me.

Community lifestyle – Fruitvale has great programs for seniors and youth, and I was instrumental in developing them. It‘s time to expand opportunities for all ages. I have an established record on the BV Dynamic Aging Society Board where we work toward activities for all ages.

If you want to talk, call me at 250-231-7973.

Fruitvale residents are fortunate to have choice of candidates. Please vote; your vote counts.

*****

Bill Wenman

I believe that the three main responsibilities of a Councillor are, working together, problem solving, and fiscal responsibility

Working together requires listening to the concerns and issues of fellow councillors, employees, and contractors, but most important is to listen to the residents of Fruitvale and to the business owners of Fruitvale. Any issue or concerns brought to Council must be taken seriously and respectfully, and then resolved fairly. They should be treated with the same level of respect that you would treat a family member, your best friend or a neighbour.

Problem solving and developing solid well-researched plans is something that I have some experience in, from Financial Planning to Army Planning. As a Financial Planner for 24 years, I assisted families with solid retirement plans. During my 41 years in the Canadian Army, I developed plans for the Army and was a Chief Instructor on Army Planning. I received two recognition awards for my work in this area.

Fiscal responsibility requires detailed vetting of the budget to ensure that all items are reviewed based on three key questions. Is this item or service essential, necessary or desirable? This doesn’t mean that the Village should fund only essential services, but that all of the dollars that go to items and services have to be justified. The residents and businesses work hard for their money and Council should work just as hard or harder to ensure that current taxes and any increase in taxes is seriously reviewed and justified.

Bonita and I moved to Fruitvale in 1990, where we enjoyed raising our three sons. We like Fruitvale with its easy going attitude. It’s a great place to raise a family, a great place to retire, with lots of great people.

As your Councillor, I’d be more than happy to do my best and I will listen to anyone who wants to talk to me about anything at any time. I would like to give back to this wonderful community and would sincerely appreciate your support on Saturday 20 October.

*****

Tabatha Webber

I am proud to call Fruitvale my home and when it came to raising my family, I could not have imagined a better place. It’s the pride in my hometown that brought me to want to make a difference. It’s been a privilege to have served 3 terms as councillor, but there is still lots to do.

I have a proven track record with the changes that have been supported and implemented. I have integrity, I am hard working, and I am professional. I promise to keep the villages best interest at heart, I take my responsibilities seriously, and take advantage of opportunities to better our community. My vision was brought to council to redevelopment of the middle school and after it was purchased I ran and was successful for a Federation of Canadian Municipalities committee. This position will give Fruitvale a national voice with the federal government which will assist in finding funding opportunities to move this project forward. My position gives Fruitvale a seat at the federal table. There is still lots of hard work and lobbying of the provincial and federal governments to make this project a success. You want a person that is wanting to work for you. Someone that engages in the community, is willing to take the necessary steps to be informed, and to gain the knowledge to make the best decisions for our town. I am that person, and am committed to continue to be passionate and work hard to improve Fruitvale.

Financially it is challenging to run a town on a 95% residential tax base. Much of our funding comes from grants and outside supporters to help alleviate the burden on the taxpayers. Through building connections, networking and attending conferences, I have been able to assist in gaining that outside funding and support. This is vital to the viability of Fruitvale.

I know the Village of Fruitvale is better today then it was 10 years ago and I am excited at the prospect of serving another term.

My name is Tabatha Webber and I am running to continue to move Fruitvale forward.

*****