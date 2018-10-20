The new mayor of Trail is …

History was made tonight in the City of Trail.

Mayor Lisa Pasin was voted in as the new mayor with 1,487 ballots cast in her favour.

She is also the first woman mayor in the City of Trail.

Mayoral Candidates Vote Counts:

Lisa Pasin 1,487 – 65.5 per cent of the vote

Bryan DeFerro 706

Casey LeMoel 69

Total votes cast: 2,271

Eligible voters: 5,748

School board: TBA

Terry Hanik

Ray Furlotte

Mark Wilson

Sewer referendum: TBA

The exact ballot questions were:

– Do you assent to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary disposing of those portions of the sewer service infrastructure that are located within the City of Trail to the City of Trail?

And

– Do you assent to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary disposing of those portions of the sewer service infrastructure that are located within the City of Rossland and that portion of the sewer service infrastructure located between the boundary of the City of Rossland and the boundary of the Village of Warfield, to the City of Rossland?

5,748 eligible voters in Trail

~ About Lisa Pasin ~

I made the very important decision to run for Mayor because I bring experience to the position and will be able to carry forward with the positive momentum that the City of Trail has experienced over the last several years. Many community members have expressed that the present council has done more to advance the City than many have before. The present council has taken the work our predecessors, followed our strategic plan, and made thoughtful and strategic decisions to get us to where we are today. It is extremely important that we continue moving forward, capitalizing on the progress we have made to ensure Trail remains a vibrant, healthy and sustainable community. I am committed to providing the leadership required to ensure this happens.

I have a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia and a Masters in Business Administration from Royal Roads University. I have served as a Councilor for 4 years and as Deputy Mayor for the past 3 years. The experience I have gained over the last 4 years, serving as Councilor and Deputy Mayor will prove invaluable as we move forward. For the last 6 years, I have been employed as the Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation. Through this role, I have demonstrated that I have the ability to operate and grow an organization, and deliver improved healthcare to all citizens of the Kootenay Boundary. My roles with the City of Trail and the KBRH Health Foundation have proven that I have the ability to steward public funds with a high degree of accountability and transparency.

My committee work through the City has focused on Economic Development & Sustainability, Community Member Recognition and advancing Community Health initiatives. The experience I have gained over the last 4 years positions me well, to lead the City of Trail and our Council moving forward.

My leadership commitment if elected as your Mayor includes:

– A Pro Growth Agenda which supports economic development and opportunity for all, including supporting our existing businesses and attracting new business to our City.

– Increasing Community Engagement through a review of our Official Community Plan and continued consultation with our citizens. Your voice is important and will be heard through the OCP process.

– Infrastructure Renewal through a short and long term strategy to repair roads, sewers and sidewalks. We must maintain the basic structure and function of our city in order to attract economic development opportunities and maintain maximum mobility of all our citizens.

– Strengthening the Health and Wellness of our community through advancements at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), improving access to affordable housing and advocacy for seniors and youth. Maintaining the health and wellness of all our citizens is integral to our success.

– Fiscal Accountability including fair taxation and responsible stewardship of tax dollars.

– Community Safety and Security through proactive policing and effective emergency planning, including working closely with the RCMP to ensure our City is safe.

I am confident that through my experienced, committed, enthusiastic leadership, and a comprehensive strategic plan we will continue building Trail into a city that residents are proud of and one where people will choose to live, work, and most importantly – call home

This is your opportunity to vote for Experience, Commitment, Progress and Momentum.

~ Six councillors in by acclamation:

– Paul Butler

– Robert Cacchioni

– Carol Dobie

– Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson

– Colleen Jones

– Sandy Santori