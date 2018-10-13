Atlantic Canada sees heavy rains, winds from post-tropical storm Michael

Parts of Newfoundland were forecast to get up to 40 millimetres before the storm is set to head out to sea

Post-tropical storm Michael soaked much of Atlantic Canada on Friday.

It continued its northerly track after laying waste to parts of Florida Heavy rains were expected for much of Atlantic Canada.

Parts of Newfoundland were forecast to get up to 40 millimetres before the storm is set to head out to sea. Winds were expected to strengthen again to about 100 km/h in areas along the East Coast. Search and rescue teams are combing through destruction in Florida The storm was blamed for at least 11 deaths in the U.S.

