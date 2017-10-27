5 to start your day

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down, B.C. gives renters a break on deposits and more

1. Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

Despite a conviction for sexual assault, anc calls for him to steo down, Coun. David Murray is not stepping down from Pitt Meadows council. See more >

2. Trial date set for man charged with Abbotsford highschool stabbing

Gabriel Brandon Klein, 22, is scheduled to start his trial May 7, 2018 in B.C. See more >

3. B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

The legislation is designed to plug a loophole in B.C.’s rental housing restrictions that allows landlords to demand additional rent increases by signing short-term leases with tenants. See more >

David Hutniak of @LandlordBC supports ending use of vacate clause to get around rent controls #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/NjeGRETT8g — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) October 26, 2017

4. PHOTOS: Reported hit-and-run at Surrey’s LA Matheson Secondary

Two victims were reportedly taken to hospital Thursday evening, after being involved in an altercation. See more >

5. B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Graduation rates have gone up by 10 per cent between 2012/13 and 2014/15, but that rate still lags behind those for youth not in care. See more >