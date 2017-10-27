5 to start your day

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down, B.C. gives renters a break on deposits and more

1. Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

Despite a conviction for sexual assault, anc calls for him to steo down, Coun. David Murray is not stepping down from Pitt Meadows council. See more >

2. Trial date set for man charged with Abbotsford highschool stabbing

Gabriel Brandon Klein, 22, is scheduled to start his trial May 7, 2018 in B.C. See more >

3. B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

The legislation is designed to plug a loophole in B.C.’s rental housing restrictions that allows landlords to demand additional rent increases by signing short-term leases with tenants. See more >

4. PHOTOS: Reported hit-and-run at Surrey’s LA Matheson Secondary

Two victims were reportedly taken to hospital Thursday evening, after being involved in an altercation. See more >

5. B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Graduation rates have gone up by 10 per cent between 2012/13 and 2014/15, but that rate still lags behind those for youth not in care. See more >

Previous story
Trail Skills Centre has much to celebrate after 20 years
Next story
Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Just Posted

Trail Skills Centre has much to celebrate after 20 years

A new executive director was introduced and a $20,000 bursary program was unveiled this week

Follow the feet for Trail treats

Kids can follow the feet to trick-or-treat at downtown businesses during Spooktacular

After home-ice drubbing, Smoke Eaters keep focus straight ahead

Trail in Merritt Friday, at home versus Penticton Saturday

Trail Skills Centre celebrates 20 years

Skills Centre 20th celebration: Jan Morton’s retirement, Morag Carter welcomed, and $20K in bursaries

Zinc production helps boost Teck profits

Third quarter profits more than doubled compared to 2016, states Teck Resources

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

The unravelling of our nation

When do you cease to be a country? When do you stop being a people, a nation?

Halloween is what we believe it to be

McEwan writes, “Every year the emphasis on creepy, sinister things seems to gain in popularity.”

Hope will overcome disappointment

The Smoke Eaters still near the top of both division and league, and Sunday’s game, extreme outlier

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Most Read