Highway transport of sulphuric acid from the Trail smelter resumed on Oct. 31. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Acid shipments resume in Trail

IRM has nine new carrier trucks to ship sulphuric acid out of Teck Trail Ops

Highway transport of sulphuric acid from the Trail smelter resumed last week with the arrival of nine new carrier trucks.

“On Oct. 31, we started a very slow ramp up of shipping,” confirmed Carrie Gaines from IRM (International Raw Materials). “Our ramp-up plan is to go as slowly as all parties feel 100 per cent confident that shipping is occurring safely.”

Trucking acid out of Teck Trail was suspended in mid-September after a small leak was reported during offloading to a rail car at the Waneta re-load station. That incident followed two major spills earlier this year when, collectively, over 300 litres of sulphuric acid was spilled on the highway through Trail.

IRM historically loaded 10 to 20 trucks per day from the production site before transport was put on hold.

For now, the volume of acid being shipped is limited and subject to frequent scrutiny.

“We are no longer using historical numbers to set the transportation goal for this operation,” Gaines said. “We will increase volumes to a level that all parties feel can operate safely.”

Most of the product that is transported by truck, is unloaded at Waneta and transported by rail on the CP. The rest is transported by truck directly to customers in Canada and the U.S.

Sulphuric acid is a byproduct of operations at the Teck Trail plant. The company sells the acid to IRM who then uses it for various applications in industries such as pulp mills, mining, water treatment and fertilizer production.

“IRM is the owner of the product (sulphuric acid) and is responsible for safe transport once it leaves Trail Operations,” Teck spokesperson Catherine Adair told the Trail Times after the second spill in May.

Hundreds of vehicles have been written-off due to sulphuric acid contamination stemming from the April 10 and/or May 23 spills.

In early October, ICBC started a lawsuit against a number of parties identified as “negligent” in the company’s Notice of Civil Claim. IRM, Teck and Westcan Bulk Transport are listed as Corporate Defendants.

The release read, “On behalf of our customers (ICBC is) seeking financial relief for the loss of, or damage to, vehicles caused by the sulfuric acid spills in Trail earlier this year, as well as related costs and expenses.”

Previous story
Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?
Next story
Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Just Posted

Acid shipments resume in Trail

IRM has nine new carrier trucks to ship sulphuric acid out of Teck Trail Ops

Castlegar airport reliability upgrade ‘at a standstill’

A year after its $260,000 report, the regional airport is no closer to shaking Cancel-gar reputation

ATCO employees in Fruitvale exempt from job action

175 USW forestry workers in West Kootenay affected; 738 in the East Kootenay

Burning season on in the Kootenays

Flames from slash pile burns were visible on the outskirts of Trail Friday night

Language can calibrate a nation’s moral compass

Trail resident Louise McEwan is a freelance writer with degrees in English and Theology

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

13 dead including gunman in shooting at California bar

A law enforcement official said the 29-year-old gunman deployed a smoke device and used a .45-calibre handgun.

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.

Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Metro Vancouver transit police say man in custody for suspected hate crime

Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out by President Donald Trump one day after the midterm elections

Only equal on the battlefield: Efforts underway to honour Indigenous veterans

About 4,000 First Nations men served in the First World War

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

Most Read