A pro-pipeline billboard up near Kelowna. (Government of Alberta)

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Have you seen the new red-and-white billboards advertising the Trans Mountain pipeline in B.C. lately?

It’s part of a new Alberta government public relations campaign meant to put pressure on the B.C. government, which has been resisting Kinder Morgan’s pipeline expansion for months.

The controversial project would twin an existing pipeline that extends from central Alberta to a refinery in Burnaby.

The billboards are part of Alberta’s #KeepCanadaWorking campaign launched in February and are the province’s latest retort in the ongoing battle over the pipeline.

The campaign includes the billboards and digital ads, and will soon have television and radio promos.

On Thursday, the Alberta government said B.C.’s push to nix the pipeline is costing the Canadian economy $40 million per day.

Operator Kinder Morgan, who halted all “non-essential” work on the pipeline in early April, said it will make a final investment decision on the $7.4-billion expansion on May 31.

READ MORE: B.C. seeks court ruling on new pipeline regulations

READ MORE: Burnaby asks Supreme Court of Canada to rule in Kinder Morgan case

“It is important that Canadians understand what’s at stake when we talk about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion,” said Premier Rachel Notley.

“A lack of market access is costing Canadians good jobs. It is putting the national climate plan at risk.”

The feud between the neighbours started in January, when B.C. proposed to increase restrictions on transporting diluted bitumen by pipeline or rail until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made. Notley responded by temporarily banning the sale of B.C. wine.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Former political candidate known for crazy video is acquitted of sexual assault charge
Next story
B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

Just Posted

Updated: Fruitvale on watch as creek rises

CAO Maturo expects Beaver Creek status over the next 24 to 72 hours to be weather-driven

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 Kootenay-Boundary residents

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

TB Vets help KBRH

The TB Vets foundation donated $20,000 in support of a new ICU ventilator at KBRH

Rossland gets funding for affordable housing project

Planning begins on affordable housing project for Emcon lot

Food, fair and fun at Silver City Days this weekend

Grapevine: Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of May 10 to May 16

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Alberta man founded #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him

Most Read