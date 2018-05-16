The city’s second wildfire in less than one week happened Monday night near the high school. (Photo by Raquel Raclette on Unsplash)

Another wildfire in Trail

The fire was on steep terrain and difficult to access for a regional crew of 22 firefighters

RCMP are investigating a wildfire near the Trail high school Monday night.

Twelve firefighters from Station 374 Trail and 10 firefighters from Station 372 Warfield responded after multiple 9-1-1 calls came in just after 10 p.m.

Captain Grant Tyson explained the wildfire was between the hospital and high school on Frances Moran Road.

“Due to the darkness and steep terrain, it was a tough fire to access,” Tyson said.

Crews began their efforts just before 10:30 p.m. and stayed on sight until shortly after 1 a.m.

The wildfire is the second Trail crews have faced in a matter of days. On Saturday, crews and air tankers snuffed out a wildfire burning above Sunningdale.

To date there has been 129 wildfires across British Columbia. Since B.C. fire season began April 1, 12 of those wildfires have been in the Southeast Fire Centre which includes land outside of municipal limits, from the U.S. border north to the Mica Dam and from the Okanagan Highlands and Monashee Mountains in the west to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east.

