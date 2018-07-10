Asbestos removal stalls roofing job at Trail arena

A plan for hazardous material abatement is expected to be in place this week

Installation of a low emissivity ceiling in the Cominco Arena is on hold. Guy Bertrand photo

Asbestos removal from the old roof at the Trail Memorial Centre has ground roof replacement work to a halt.

“As far as the overall project goes, it is moving forward and a report will be advanced to council dealing with the award of the roof tender,” Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) David Perehudoff began.

“Unfortunately, this was delayed because the city’s environmental consultant has yet to provide an appropriate specification to address hazardous material removal (asbestos) when the old roof comes off,” he said.

“This will be finalized this week.”

The removal of any hazardous material is an integral component of the project, especially in determining where the final costs will end up when compared to the overall budget.

Perehudoff says project costs incurred to date, or that are known, are consistent with the approved capital budget of $1.25 million.

After years on the books, the extensive project was advanced in 2018 because the city received a $1.16-million federal grant earlier this year.

The grant will cover most of the project, which includes replacement of the arena’s 40,170-square-foot roof system, installation of a low emissivity ceiling and new halide lights, asbestos removal in the old roof glue and cement board, project management, federal project signage, and a 15 per cent project contingency.

So far, council has awarded two contracts collectively worth $155,000.

Local company Power Tech Electric Ltd., the lowest of five bids, was awarded an $82,000 contract to replace metal-halide light fixtures in the rink with LEDs (Light Emitting Diode).

The new lights feature a control system for a “greater game-day experience.”

Hi-Pro Sporting Goods Ltd. of Vernon, the sole bidder, was awarded $73,000 to install a low-emissivity (Low E) ceiling in the Cominco Arena.

The single greatest factor behind heat gain in a typical arena is the radiant heat transfer between the ice and the roof.

A Low E ceiling acts as a highly efficient barrier to radiant heat transfer between the two surfaces, which saves energy because it significantly reduces the refrigeration pull.

Work will soon be underway in another popular skating and hockey venue.

Rossland council awarded a $63,000 contract to Venture Mechanical last week for upgrades to begin on the city’s 60-year old arena.

The tendered scope will cover about 55 per cent of work required in order for the facility to open this fall.

Earlier this year, the city set aside $200,000 for safety repairs mandated by WorksafeBC and Technical Safety BC.

“In order to minimize expenses and expedite the project further, city staff will be completing some components of the required Rossland Arena Safety Improvements that were not part of the tender,” CAO Bryan Teasdale explained.

The civic job includes construction of a vestibule and the supply and installation of an operator shower facility.

Other costs, not part of the tender, include consultant fees and updated evacuation plans as well as upgraded standard operating safety procedure plans.