Installation of a low emissivity ceiling in the Cominco Arena is on hold. Guy Bertrand photo

Asbestos removal stalls roofing job at Trail arena

A plan for hazardous material abatement is expected to be in place this week

Asbestos removal from the old roof at the Trail Memorial Centre has ground roof replacement work to a halt.

“As far as the overall project goes, it is moving forward and a report will be advanced to council dealing with the award of the roof tender,” Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) David Perehudoff began.

“Unfortunately, this was delayed because the city’s environmental consultant has yet to provide an appropriate specification to address hazardous material removal (asbestos) when the old roof comes off,” he said.

“This will be finalized this week.”

The removal of any hazardous material is an integral component of the project, especially in determining where the final costs will end up when compared to the overall budget.

Perehudoff says project costs incurred to date, or that are known, are consistent with the approved capital budget of $1.25 million.

After years on the books, the extensive project was advanced in 2018 because the city received a $1.16-million federal grant earlier this year.

The grant will cover most of the project, which includes replacement of the arena’s 40,170-square-foot roof system, installation of a low emissivity ceiling and new halide lights, asbestos removal in the old roof glue and cement board, project management, federal project signage, and a 15 per cent project contingency.

So far, council has awarded two contracts collectively worth $155,000.

Local company Power Tech Electric Ltd., the lowest of five bids, was awarded an $82,000 contract to replace metal-halide light fixtures in the rink with LEDs (Light Emitting Diode).

The new lights feature a control system for a “greater game-day experience.”

Hi-Pro Sporting Goods Ltd. of Vernon, the sole bidder, was awarded $73,000 to install a low-emissivity (Low E) ceiling in the Cominco Arena.

The single greatest factor behind heat gain in a typical arena is the radiant heat transfer between the ice and the roof.

A Low E ceiling acts as a highly efficient barrier to radiant heat transfer between the two surfaces, which saves energy because it significantly reduces the refrigeration pull.

Work will soon be underway in another popular skating and hockey venue.

Rossland council awarded a $63,000 contract to Venture Mechanical last week for upgrades to begin on the city’s 60-year old arena.

The tendered scope will cover about 55 per cent of work required in order for the facility to open this fall.

Earlier this year, the city set aside $200,000 for safety repairs mandated by WorksafeBC and Technical Safety BC.

“In order to minimize expenses and expedite the project further, city staff will be completing some components of the required Rossland Arena Safety Improvements that were not part of the tender,” CAO Bryan Teasdale explained.

The civic job includes construction of a vestibule and the supply and installation of an operator shower facility.

Other costs, not part of the tender, include consultant fees and updated evacuation plans as well as upgraded standard operating safety procedure plans.

“Commencement of work on this is imminent,” said Teasdale. “We have given direction for the Project Manager, Fairbanks Architects, to initiate this project at the earliest possible date so we can open the facility for the 2018-2019 season, which shouldn’t be a problem at this time.”

Previous story
Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau
Next story
B.C. naturopath fined $20,000 over improper cosmetic injections

Just Posted

Fair weather and fine music get toes tapping at Kootenay Country

Music festival crowds entertained by some of Canada’s best country performers

Asbestos removal stalls roofing job at Trail arena

A plan for hazardous material abatement is expected to be in place this week

Stax and Super Saver Sam shake on it!

Hockey cards will be available at Trail Smoke Eater home games beginning this fall

YZZ sign design is one-of-a-kind

Concrete was poured last week for the Trail Regional Airport’s first official wayfinding sign

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

B.C. naturopath fined $20,000 over improper cosmetic injections

Allan Strauss of Maple Ridge also surrendered his licence for four years

Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

The suit alleges the Broncos bus should have seatbelts

Group says 78 women, girls, killed across Canada in last six months

Nearly one-in-six of the women were Indigenous

UBC ‘breakthrough discovery’ will change treatment for COPD patients

By 2020, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.

Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus

Juventus said Tuesday it paid 112 million euros ($131.5 million) for Ronaldo

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

VIDEO: Vancouver Whitecaps defender visits Nelson

Jose Aja spoke to local players last week at a skills camp

Most Read