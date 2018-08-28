The Provincial Technical Drought Working Group provides drought level updates for each major watershed in the province as conditions warrant. (Image: gov.bc.ca)

B.C. in drought; reminder of Greater Trail water restrictions

Greater Trail municipalities have water restrictions written into bylaw, which can be viewed online

Locals are urged to observe their municipally-set water restrictions after the province declared Level 3 drought conditions in the Lower Columbia and West Kootenay on Friday.

The Level 3 classification carries with it “voluntary conservation and restrictions” due to very dry conditions that could lead to potentially serious ecosystem or socio-economic impacts.

Notably, forecasted precipitation in some parts of the province … is not expected to significantly diminish drought levels.

Local municipal water conservation bylaws may differ from provincial water conservation targets due to water supply and demand, and the availability of storage (lakes and reservoirs) or groundwater. Residential, agricultural and industrial water users who are located within municipalities and regional districts are encouraged to observe local water conservation bylaws where they exist.

In the City of Trail, beginning every year on June 1, lawn watering is permitted only on odd numbered days for odd numbered premises and even numbered days for even numbered premises.

Conventional lawn watering, typically a garden hose and sprinkler head, is permitted only during the hours of 6-10 a.m. to and 6-10 p.m. on the designated day.

Automatic sprinkler systems such as underground sprinklers, or other sprinklers that are controlled by an automatic turn on/turn-off device, are permitted from midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight on the designated day. Additionally, these automated sprinkler systems must be set to a maximum time of 30 minutes per zone.

Hand watering of gardens and flower beds is permitted any time of the day or evening, provided a flow control device is used. Although not recommended, but if required, washing of sidewalks or driveways is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the designated day.

Wetting down sidewalks and driveways as a form of cooling is prohibited.

Since July 23, users in the Beaver Valley Water Service have had second stage restrictions in place due to a higher demand on the water system. Those include no hosing of sidewalks or driveways, only one sprinkler permitted at a time, and sprinkling only between the hour of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The province advises, “Water conservation is everyone’s responsibility.”

Aside from observing local watering restrictions, water conservation tips include: take shorter showers; do not leave the tap running, for example, while brushing teeth; use water-efficient appliances and plumbing fixtures; and ensure irrigation and plumbing systems are well maintained and check for leaks.

Also in Level 3 drought are the East Kootenay, Middle Fraser (Cariboo), Nicola, Coldwater River, Salmon River, South Thompson, Skagit and Nechako areas.

Comparably, the first drought level is classified as normal. That means there is sufficient water to meet human and ecosystem needs, though preparedness is warranted. There are no regions in the province that remain at Level 1 normal streamflow levels the province advised on Aug. 24.

“However, because of the variance of conditions within each region, some individual streams may be lower than others,” the release read. “Both tributaries and larger main-stem rivers are now experiencing rapidly dropping stream levels. Many streams are now at record lows.”

Level 2 is described as dry and calls for voluntary conservation, because conditions are considered the first indicator of a water supply problem.

The situation is considered critical at Level 4.

At this stage, water supply is insufficient to meet socio-economic and ecosystem needs, so voluntary conservation, restrictions and regulation action is necessary. On Friday, the province set a Level 4 drought rating for the Northeast, Northwest, Stikine and Skeena-Nass areas, as well as all of Vancouver Island.

The province has the ability to regulate water usage, including temporary suspension of water licences or short-term water approvals, should it become necessary, to protect flows for fish and for priority water users.

However, the hot and dry conditions that have elevated drought levels have also triggered widespread wildfires throughout the province. In recognition of the need to protect personal property and businesses from these devastating fires, residents are advised that the use of water from streams, lakes or aquifers to extinguish a fire may be necessary and is authorized under the Water Sustainability Act.

Fish and aquatic ecosystems are at risk as water levels drop. Fish can become stranded in pools and exposed to high temperatures, which can be fatal, and may be subject to predation. Water users on all streams are reminded to ensure that water intakes are screened to Fisheries and Oceans Canada standards to prevent fish from being pulled into water systems as water levels drop.

Previous story
B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017
Next story
Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Just Posted

B.C. in drought; reminder of Greater Trail water restrictions

Greater Trail municipalities have water restrictions written into bylaw, which can be viewed online

RDCK downgrades evac order in Bulldog Mtn. fire

Some residents can return, though other areas are still under evacuation order

3 fires near Castlegar grow to over 1,000 hectares each

Syringa Creek, Deer Creek and Renata/Bulldog Mountain fires continue to grow

Slocan Lake bay fit for a king

King’s Bay to McCormack; Slocan Lake bay was fit for a king but flopped as a real estate development

Fixes underway at Trail aquatic centre

Trail council re-allocated $145,000 of capital funding to finish chlorine system upgrades

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Thief steals B.C. city’s Terry Fox banner

Organizers of Chilliwack cancer fundraiser upset at large banner’s disappearance

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Most Read