(Black Press file photo) (Black Press file image)

B.C. teens fined for possession of pot on legalization day

The pair received $230 fines for smoking pot in public

Two teens on Vancouver Island were fined $230 each after being in possession of marijuana on Wednesday, the first day of cannabis becoming legal in B.C. for those over the age of 19.

RELATED: Cannabis consumption in the provincial capital

On Wednesday (Oct. 17), the West Shore RCMP in Greater Victoria were conducting foot patrols in a park near Belmont Secondary School in Langford. The area is known to police for being a popular spot for youth to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol in public.

RELATED: 5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

The officers found two youth in possession of pot and both were fined $230 under Section 73 of the new B.C. Cannabis Control and Licencing Act.

READ MORE: Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

“Although cannabis is now legal for adults in Canada, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 19 years old to possess or consume. Police are focusing on enforcement for anyone in contravention of the Cannabis Control and Licencing Act,” said Const. Darren Somerville of the West Shore RCMP.

@KEngqvist
katie.e@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

katie.e@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister
Next story
Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Just Posted

Trail Rotarians clean up highway

Sunny fall days are serving as the backdrop for volunteer groups to clean up highways around Trail

Trash to Treasure in RDKB on Saturday

Things to do in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 24

Technology allows vehicles to tackle twisty highways with ease

Mechanically Speaking by Trail Times columnist Ron Nutini

Trail arts series kicks off 71st season

The first show is Tuesday, and features a Kootenay-based trio of musicians

Mayoral races in Warfield, Trail and Beaver Valley highlight election day

General voting day is Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Grow ops left in legal weeds

“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”

Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Even though pot is legal, you can’t smoke in the car

B.C. teens fined for possession of pot on legalization day

The pair received $230 fines for smoking pot in public

Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral

Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath

Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister

Nurses delivered thousands of postcards to the front steps of the B.C. legislature, each carrying a message for violence prevention

Nova Scotia works to stop underage online cannabis sales

The government cannabis retailer moves to prevent workaround of online-age verification

Carr, Morneau off to China next month to deepen commerce

Carr says Canada and China aren’t embarking on formal free trade talks

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store

On the first day cannabis was legal a young entrepreneur capitalized on cookie sales

Most Read