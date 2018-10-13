B.C. tickets win big in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Max Millions tickets purchased in B.C.

The $60 million Lotto Max jackpot for Oct. 12 was not won, and will be carried over to Oct. 19, but there were still some millionaires created on Friday.

Three of the 42 Max Millions prizes were won in B.C., and all three tickets were purchased on Vancouver Island – in Sidney, Ladysmith and Victoria.

The numbers of the ticket purchased in Sydney, worth $1,000,000, are 07, 08, 24, 30, 37, 44, and 48.

The numbers of the ticket purchased in Ladysmith, worth $1,000,000, are 06, 07, 12, 17, 21, 42, and 46.

The winning Victoria ticket was a shared jackpot with a ticket purchased in Quebec, making it worth $500,000. Those numbers are 07, 16, 21, 28, 35, 44, and 46.

The numbers for the main draw (which pays prizes for as few as three matched numbers) are 18, 31, 38, 45, 46, 47, and 48.

A ticket purchased in Campbell River matched six out of seven numbers, plus the bonus number, for a prize of $90,294.80 ( an eight-way split of a $722,358.40 pool).

The Oct. 19 jackpot will remain at $60 million, with an estimated 53 Max Millions prizes.

(All information in this article was drawn from BCLC.com and is considered unofficial until deemed otherwise by lottery officials.)

University opens 2 new innovation hubs in B.C.
2/3 of Canadians don't know their workplace rules for cannabis: poll

Web Poll: Advance voting or wait until election day? Which do you prefer?

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Passion for the fiddle keeps Kootenay culture alive

Proceeds from the Calvin Vollrath show in Trail will help support the 2019 Kootenay fiddle camp

Genelle opens new spray park

The grand opening was held last month during Genelle’s annual Family Funday

Kootenay names shared with other places

Only a few local places have truly unique names; the rest have counterparts elsewhere in the world

VIDEO: RCMP say defensive driving averted head-on collision on Highway 1

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

2/3 of Canadians don't know their workplace rules for cannabis: poll

With legalization just a week away, a new Ipsos survey suggests that only 18 per cent of employees say upper management has communicated its expectations in the workplace around legal marijuana.

More than $800,000 given to B.C. artists at BreakOut West

The announcement was made in Kelowna Saturday

Police probe allegations of voter fraud in 4 B.C. cities

Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver all dealing with allegations of voter interference

B.C. nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Offence in Saanich in 2017 leads to new charges

'Lock it up': B.C. doctor warns parents planning to cook up cannabis edibles

Children are more vulnerable to negative reactions to cannabis due to their size, and newness to its effects, Dr. Tom Kosatsky says

Atlantic Canada sees heavy rains, winds from post-tropical storm Michael

Parts of Newfoundland were forecast to get up to 40 millimetres before the storm is set to head out to sea

Old Fort residents in holding pattern as landslide inches toward homes

The slumping hillside was first reported to authorities on Sept. 30 and has prompted the evacuation of the entire community

