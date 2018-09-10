B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Fires set to cut off fuel near Ashcroft, 2017. (Black Press files)

The B.C. government’s revamped forest fuels program began taking applications Monday, with $10 million committed for the current year to assist communities to reduce wildfire risk.

Communities can apply for up to $100,000 each to reduce fire risk, without the requirement for local cost sharing for work, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced Monday at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler.

“I refuse to use the term ‘the new normal’. It’s something that’s predictable. It’s important to take proactive steps that you community leaders are attune to”. @DonaldsonDoug #UBCM2018 #BCwildfire — UBCM (@UBCM) September 10, 2018

Applications are open until Dec. 7 for this year’s funding, part of a $50 million commitment included in the provincial budget in February. An additional $20 million will be available for the next two years.

The funds are available for seven categories: education, vegetation management, legislation and planning, development considerations, inter-agency cooperation, emergency planning and cross-training.

The program will continue to be administered through the UBCM, as it has been since 2004.

The province also has a homeowner’s manual to advise property owners on how to reduce forest fire risks on private land.

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.