BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

B.C.’s wildifre situation has become so intense that it’s now time for outside help.

B.C.’s wildfire situation has become so intense that it’s now time to call in outside help.

“Intense lightning storms have generated a significant increase in fire activity across B.C., with over 450 fires now burning,” reads a message from BC Wildfire posted shortly before midnight Thursday.

“As a result, for the first time in 2018, the BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4, meaning that the province is experiencing a high level of fire activity and multiple fire starts and will require assistance from outside of B.C. to continue managing the situation.”

READ MORE: SNOWY MOUNTAIN FIRE JUMPS RIVER

BC Wildfire officials are actively monitoring the amount and type of resources required to respond to this situation.

“To ensure we can maintain our capacity, the BC Wildfire Service is currently requesting resources from elsewhere in Canada and internationally to assist with the wildfire situation,” read the update.

“More information will be available on this assistance in the coming days.”

READ MORE: GLOBAL INFERNOS TAXING RESOURCES

The link below is BC Wildfire’s Interactive Wildfire Map, which shows fires that are actively burning throughout the province. https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=ef6f11c8c36b42c29e103f65dbcd7538

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New sign for The Bailey

Just Posted

New sign for The Bailey

The Charles Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail is now officially The Bailey Theatre

New contract, higher standards for Kootenay Boundary highways

The ministry confirmed YRB Kootenay as the new contractor for Service Area 9 effective Oct. 1

Music and market coming up in Trail

Thursday night brings blues and rock to Gyro Park; Aug. 8 outdoor market on Trail Esplanade

The coolest place in Trail

It’s August and that means ice installation begins at the Cominco Arena

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Blue Jays delight Canadian fans with 7-3 win over M’s

Hauschild makes impressive debut for victors in Seattle

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Most Read