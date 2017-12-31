Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers

For a full video gallery of the images click see below.

 

Previous story
Ready to plunge into 2018?
Next story
N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

Just Posted

Ready to plunge into 2018?

No sweat for Polar Bear swimmers, the Columbia River is about 4.4 C or 40 degrees Fahrenheit

One in a century

2017 in Trail; the number 100 took on a heartfelt meaning this past year

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in Arrow Lake

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Snowfall warning issued for southern B.C.

Up to 25cm expected on Kootenay Pass

Trail Times Year in Review: December

Final 2017 Year in Review

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Most Read