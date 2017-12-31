Best news photographs of 2017

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers
For a full video gallery of the images click see below.
A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers
No sweat for Polar Bear swimmers, the Columbia River is about 4.4 C or 40 degrees Fahrenheit
Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.
Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them
North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November
Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship
Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family
Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games
Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all
B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep
A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets
