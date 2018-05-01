Big prize lotto ticket sold in Trail

A total of $1,350,000 in Lotto 6/49 prizes were won on this weekend’s draw

It’s a good time to be buying lottery tickets in the province.

And if you’ve recently bought a lotto ticket in Trail, you could be $50,000 richer.

That’s just one of the winning tickets in B.C. from Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw.

B.C. is on a winning streak and scooped up more prizes this weekend.

The Saturday SuperDraw promotion offered an additional 51 guaranteed prizes with eight prizes won in B.C.

The winning ticket for the $1 million guaranteed prize was sold in Dawson Creek while seven additional $50,000 winning tickets for the SuperDraw guaranteed prizes were sold across the province in:

· Burnaby

· Coquitlam

· Lake Country

· Vancouver Island (North)

· North Vancouver

· Sechelt

· Trail

That’s a total of $1,350,000 in Lotto 6/49 prizes won on this weekend’s draw.

All winning numbers and past draws can be found here.

BCLC is also waiting for the winner of last week’s $30 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot to come forward. A single Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Coquitlam won the entire $30 million jackpot from the Wednesday, April 25 draw.

Winners have one year from the draw date printed on the ticket to claim their prize and will join a growing list of British Columbians who have struck it rich with Lotto 6/49.

BCLC will announce winner information, including the specific retail purchase location after the winner has come forward.


