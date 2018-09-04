Castlegar man dies after being struck by train

Police in Castlegar say a man was killed Saturday afternoon when he was hit by a train in town.

The 54-year-old man was found dead in a “remote portion” of the rail tracks in Castlegar just after 1:30 p.m.

The man was discovered shortly after police responded to a report of a missing person in the area.

“An investigation determined the male came into contact with a train and succumbed to his injuries,” said Corporal Jason Olney in a news release. Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services attended the scene.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the man’s death is asked to contact the RCMP in Castlegar.