Children and Family Minister tells B.C. grads to ‘Seize the day’

B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy spoke to the Stanley Humphries Secondary School Class of 2018 in Castlegar Friday night.

She pointed out that most of the class was born in the year 2000 — the same year Dora the Explorer debuted.

She encouraged the kids to embrace Dora’s philosophy, “The message to get out there and explore your world — it’s a good message, just like our school motto Carpe Diem – Seize the Day.”

Conroy can say “our school” because she was part of the Stanley Humphries Secondary School Class of 1975. Her four children have also graduated from the school, and two of her granddaughters are part of this year’s class.

Conroy continued, “Carpe Diem — Seize the Day, seize the day today, seize the day tomorrow, and don’t ever forget when you are seizing that day that you are turning into amazing incredible human beings and adults and that your day is just starting today and that you will live extraordinary lives.”

She also acknowledged the teachers, administrators, support staff and everyone who works in the education system.

“I want to thank you for all you do, and the incredible work you do to educate all the children of our province.”