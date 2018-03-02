A female resident orca whale breaches while swimming in Puget Sound near Bainbridge Island as seen from a federally permitted research vessel Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014. (Elaine Thompso/The Canadian Press)

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Several conservation groups say the federal government’s failure to issue an emergency order reducing threats to endangered orcas off the B.C. coast ahead of fishing and whale-watching season could mean their extinction.

Ecojustice, the David Suzuki Foundation, Georgia Strait Alliance, Natural Resources Defence Council, Raincoast Conservation Foundation and World Wildlife Fund sent a petition to Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc on Jan. 30.

The group says LeBlanc failed to recommend an emergency order to cabinet by March 1, which could have seen priority feeding refuges established, fishing restricted and speed reductions for commercial vessels put in place for the season.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans identified the same priorities in a report released last month.

The report said that the species is on a trajectory to disappear unless further efforts are taken.

Misty MacDuffee, with the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, says the situation is critical for the remaining 76 southern resident killer whales which have up to a 50 per cent chance of disappearing in the next century.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Just Posted

Daisies help Trail man grant wife’s last wish

Proceeds from the daisy fundraiser will go to KBRH’s oncology unit, as a thank you from Kim Page

Lost-and-found wallet opens for Cops for Kids

Ms Enslin lost her wallet in Trail in December; she returned this week to donate to a police charity

Tell the Times

The real season has arrived for the Trail Smoke Eaters as they… Continue reading

Scarlet Sway onto next round of song competition

Voting open now and until March 7 for second round of CBC Searchlight

Trail forecasts 2018 capital spending

The City of Trail’s capital plan now accounts for 17.5 per cent of the total tax levy

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Racial diversity needed in medical textbooks: study

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 images in four widely medical textbooks

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read