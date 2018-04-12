Couple charged in Fruitvale incident plead not guilty

A couple charged in an incident that started in Fruitvale on Tuesday, April 3 pleaded not guilty.

A couple charged in an incident that started in Fruitvale on Tuesday, April 3 pleaded not guilty in Castlegar Provincial court on Wednesday, April 11.

Steven James Fontaine and Lizzy Bertha Racette, a couple in their 30s, each pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

There were 22 charges against Fontaine, including two counts of committing robbery where a firearm is used, flight from a peace officer, two counts of escape from lawful custody, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, pointing a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of break and enter a dwelling with intent or commit, two counts of possessing a firearm without a licence and/or registration, occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm, etc. is present, possessing a weapon obtained through an offence, break and enter/break out with intent to steal/stolen firearm, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of possession of a firearm, etc. contrary to an order.

There were three charges against Racette: two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach of undertaking or recognizance.

Both waived their right to bail.

Fontaine’s next day in court will be Tuesday, May 8 in Nelson and Racette’s will be Thursday, May 10 in Rossland.