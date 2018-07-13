Cranbrook eyes 8,000-hectare expansion of city limits

City council looks to bring rural lands into the fold as part of long-term growth strategy.

The City of Cranbrook is eyeing a boundary expansion that will bring 1,738 rural properties and 8,167 hectares into the municipal fold.

The expansion plans are set to be unveiled at an upcoming city council meeting on July 16.

Areas proposed to be annexed include Gold Creek, Jim Smith, city owned lands around Philips Reservoir, King Street, New Lake, West Hill, and areas north of the city.

An elector assent process, such as a referendum or Alternative Approval Process, will be required to bring the proposed areas into the city fold.

If approved, the total city land base will include 11,329 hectares, along with a network of roads totalling 320 kilometres.

According to a city report, the rationale for expansion includes themes such as consistent and long term land use planning, increased development opportunities, streamlining jurisdictional control, and expanding local decision making by keeping property tax dollars in the community.

That same report also says benefits of the expansion will include new settlement growth areas, additional development and business potential, and long term and contiguous land use planning for city growth.

The report says council must study key consideration that will be brought back to chambers in the future, some of which include changes to City of Cranbrook service delivery, such as Public Works operations as well as revenues and finances.

Other considerations include changes to Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) fire protection services, First Nations interests, and a referendum or Alternative Approval Process.

More to come

