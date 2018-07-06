Dean McKerracher announces election bid

Another East Kootenay mayor has announced they will stand for re-election this year.

Another East Kootenay mayor has announced they will stand for re-election this year.

Dean McKerracher has served as mayor of Elkford for the past 13 years and hopes to secure his position once again at the municipal elections in October.

His announcement on Friday follows the news Fernie mayor Mary Giuliano will also stand for re-election.

“I would like to thank all of the voters for your support in the past elections and the confidence you have shown me these past 13 years,” said McKerracher.

“My love for the community and its citizens is stronger now than ever before and if you know me at all, you will know there isn’t anyone that boasts about Elkford more than I do.”

McKerracher first joined the District of Elkford as a councillor, a position he used as a stepping stone to learn the inner workings of politics.

During that time, he also had a chance to meet and establish relationships with provincial ministers and politicians, which he says have opened many doors for Elkford.

“I feel I need to run for re-election again this term as we will be losing two or maybe three councillors this election,” said McKerracher.

“I feel it is important to have strong leadership going into this election to ensure a smooth transition to the new council.

“Our strong leadership has proven itself. Thirteen years ago we were a community still in debt, today we have a surplus of approximately $10 million and have completed so many projects with great success.”

These include a new trail system throughout Elkford, arena, swimming pool and park rebuilds, and soon the Devonian concession stand rebuild, and new walking bridge and community centre.

Looking forward, McKerracher said he was focused on the completion of the new District office and water smart management cells, which would maintain equal water pressure for all residents.

His priorities also include future upgrades to District infrastructure and street repaving, training opportunities for junior District staff, and assisting the Elkford Housing Society with creating affordable housing for seniors.

McKerracher is also a director on the Regional District of East Kootenay Board and was recently re-elected to serve his fourth term as chairman of the Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board.

“I am proud to say that with the help of our past MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) we were successful in securing the new MRI for our Cranbrook hospital,” he said.

“I would like to continue as the chair as there is so much more we need to do for all of our health care facilities in our region.”

The next general local elections in B.C. are on October 20.

To register to vote or to update your voter registration, visit Elections.bc.ca.

 

Previous story
Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action
Next story
Thais fight water and oxygen levels in cave as diver dies

Just Posted

Search to resume for missing kayaker

Woman, 56, missing on Slocan River

Train ride highlights Canada’s size and national economy

MP Richard Cannings reflects on train ride home to B.C. from Ottawa

Trail quilters give with heart

More than 200 pillows have been donated to the Trail-based hospital for patient care and comfort

Slocan Valley ranches became WWII internment camps

Place Names: Bay Farm, Popoff, Harris Ranch, Nelson Ranch

Teeth-rattling tire trap in Trail could soon be filled

Trail Coun. Robert Cacchioni has heard many complaints and is bringing the issue to council

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Friends of Shannon Falls victims pay tribute in heartfelt video

Megan Scraper, Alexey Lyakh and Ryker Gamble died after incident in provincial park

VIDEO: Wife of missing B.C. man pleads for his return

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man last seen almost two months ago

East Shore Kootenay Lake residents concerned about back-country proposal

But the proponents call the project “innovative, diverse, and sustainable”

Dean McKerracher announces election bid

Another East Kootenay mayor has announced they will stand for re-election this year.

Most Read