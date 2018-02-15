Destination BC’s Highway 3 destination development strategy set to debut

The final draft of a destination development strategy for the Highway 3 corridor is ready.

The final draft of a destination development strategy for the Highway 3 corridor is ready to go public.

The “Highway 3 Corridor 10-year Destination Development Strategy” will be presented to the public at two meetings in March.

The first will be on Monday, Mar. 19 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Creston at the Creston Hotel (1418 Canyon St.) and the second will be on Wednesday, Mar. 21 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Osoyoos at the Watermark Beach Resort (15 Park Pl.).

The strategy came about after Destination BC found out that the Highway 3 Mayors’ and Chairs’ Coalition was starting work on a tourism strategy and decided to make the Highway 3 corridor a destination development region, according to Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore, who is chair of the coalition’s tourism subcommittee.

“So that really helped because then they had the resources and the facilitators and that to get these meetings together for everybody all along the highway and get the Mayors’ and Chairs’ group involved, but also all the local stakeholders,” said Moore.

Destination B.C. engaged stakeholders along the corridor, from Hope to the Alberta border, in a destination development planning process and held in-community sessions.

Moore attended a couple of those sessions and said they were quite well attended.

“You’d get economic development people, you’d get tourism providers, you’d get people from the ski association, you’d get chambers of commerce and all different people showed up at these meetings,” she said.

Moore says the 10-year destination development strategy “looks at strengths and weaknesses of the route, what kind of things we could do to improve it.”

She will be attending both the Creston and Osoyoos meetings in March, where the public will be able to learn the outcomes of the planning process and learn about the next steps.

To RSVP for the Creston launch meeting, visit eventbrite.com/e/highway-3-destination-development-launch-event-creston-tickets-42873023367.

To RSVP for the Osoyoos launch meeting, visit eventbrite.com/e/highway-3-destination-development-launch-event-osoyoos-tickets-42872646239.

Previous story
3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts
Next story
Florida teen charged with 17 murders; Trump plans address

Just Posted

St. Anthony’s no longer a church in Trail

The property has been sold for re-development into an office and living space

Concerns and kudos over bumping up B.C.’s minimum wage

The next increase of $1.30 per hour is recommended for June 1

Youth dance festival this weekend

Dance festival for youth all weekend, Joe Hill Coffee House returns Sunday

Ministry refutes claims at Castlegar council meeting

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Emcon respond to criticism of road maintenance

Rosy day

Since Friday, Ye Olde Flower Shop has been busy prepping for their busiest day of the year

BCHL Today: Langley road woes continue and Express fly off the rails

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

ICBC report should have been released, Eby says

B.C. government capping minor injury awards five years later

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey

Canada captures silver in luge team relay

Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker took home another medal for Canada

Canada takes bronze in figure skating

Canada kicks off Day 6 at Pyeongchang with bronze in figure skating

Speedskater Bloemen wins 10,000-metre gold in Olympic-record time

The Canadian finished in just twelve minutes, 39.11 seconds

Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder

3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

Shaw Communications says 3,300 of its employees have decided to take a voluntary buyout package

Most Read