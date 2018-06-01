(Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans helped an entangled killer whale near Salt Spring Island on May 31, 2018. (Screenshot/DFO)

Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans reminds everyone to call their emergency line whenever an animal is in trouble

Local residents of Salt Spring Island helped alert the Department of Fisheries and Oceans this week to an entangled killer whale off the B.C. coast.

The transient orca had become wound up in commercial prawn fishing gear near Vesuvius, according to DFO officials, who say this isn’t the first time this particular whale has caused some minor chaos in the ocean.

“He’s known for playing with rope and floats,” said Paul Cottrell, Marine Mammals Coordinator with Pacific Region Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

“He also has a bad habit of interacting with prop egines and nets, but in previous times he’s been able to free himself. This time he had gotten his tale wrapped.”

Cottrell said the DFO was alerted at around 7:30 Thursday morning, and members of their response team arrived two hours later.

“I do a lot of these rescues and the killer whale was quite calm when we were close and that was quite a different experience than dealing with humpback and grey whales,” he explained.

“This situation was a little different, and then the whale was able to roll out of the entanglement on its own.”

Cottrell credits the Salt Spring residents for quickly calling the DFO’s emergency marine mammal distress line at 1-800-465-4336 and alerting officials.

Once the whale had worked itself free, the response team followed along to make sure it was alright.

Seeing it swim, jump and slap the water with its tail, Cottrell only hopes the large mammal finally learned its lesson this time.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Public meeting dates set for Columbia River Treaty consultations

Just Posted

Warfield offers family-friendly updates

“A clean, accessible family-friendly washroom facility just makes sense,” says Mayor Diane Langman.

Ready for more shows at The Bailey?

With a five-year deal in place, TDAC has huge lineup in the works for downtown Trail’s Bailey Theatre

Complaints pile up as Kootenay mosquito control starts

Official says the annual program has been underway for two weeks in Grand Forks and Christina Lake

Overblown coverage of royal wedding, says Trail Times reader

Letter to the Editor from Kelly Haney of Trail

Teen talent takes over Trail tonight

JL Crowe students are featured in the VISAC Gallery and The Bailey Theatre Friday night

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Blue Jays baseball games in Tagalog language coming to OMNI Television

It’ll be the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language

Public meeting dates set for Columbia River Treaty consultations

Officials to provide update on negotiations, gather feedback on community priorities.

A fish farm on Kootenay Lake?

Company has posted its intention to apply for permits

Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder of Red Scorpion gangster

Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Most Read