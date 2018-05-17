There has been a washout 15 km south of Salmo at the Lost Creek Rest Area, reducing the road to single lane alternating traffic. This update came from the MOT at 5:18 a.m. on May 17. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Evacuation alert expands north to Ymir

Rising waters along Erie Creek and Salmo River

An evacuation alert has been expanded from the Salmo area and extends north to Ymir due to threats of flooding along the Salmo River and Erie Creek.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) expanded the evacuation alert late Wednesday for residents and visitors along both waterways due to the potential danger from rising waters expected in the coming days. Local firefighters will hand-deliver the alert to affected households.

A list of affected streets is included in the evacuation alert posted on the Evacuation Information Page on the RDCK website: http://www.rdck.ca/EN/main/services/emergency-management/evacuation-order-and-alert-page.html. A map of the affected area is also posted.

At this time residents or visitors within the area are not required to evacuate. However, the RDCK advises people to remain vigilant and be prepared to leave the area at short notice. This alert may be followed by an immediate evacuation order should conditions worsen.

“The evacuation alert has been expanded to include Erie Creek and Salmo River from Highway 3 to 2nd Relief Road along Erie Creek, Highway 6 to Ymir, and Highway 3 and 6 to the Junction where they meet,” said Sangita Sudan, the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Director. “For those residents who access their properties off Highways 3 and 6, please check the list of streets on the evacuation alert to see if you are included.”

The RDCK is issuing this expanded alert as a precaution due to precipitation predicted for the next few days. This precipitation, along with rapidly melting snow packs, could cause water levels to rise and threaten homes and roads on the floodplain.

What residents can do to be prepared:

· Sandbags and sand that residents can to use to protect their properties can be accessed at any of the locations listed on the RDCK website: www.rdck.ca/befloodprepared

· If you have livestock or pets, take this time to prepare your animals for possible evacuation.

· If you are not physically able to evacuate yourself, contact the EOC public inquiry line at 250-352-7701 now, so authorities are aware of your circumstances.

· If you have questions about how to prepare for an evacuation, where to get sandbags or other questions relating to emergency preparedness, contact the EOC at 250-352-7701.

· Report flooding emergencies by calling 911.

· Report any new hazards, such as potential flooding or debris flows, to the 24-hour toll-free provincial emergency number at 1-800-663-3456.

· Sign up for the RDCK Emergency Notification System to receive instant notification of evacuation orders. Go to www.rdck.ca and select “Emergency Alerts” from the home page, or go to the notification system sign-up page at https://rdckemergency.connectrocket.com.

· For information about emergency preparedness for floods (including sandbagging) and evacuations, please visit www.rdck.ca/befloodprepared or the PreparedBC website.

Trail library/museum nears 9,000 visitors since April
5 things to remember if hitting the water this long weekend

Downtown Trail farmers market on Saturday

A list of events in the Trail area for the week of May 17 to May 23

Trail library/museum nears 9,000 visitors since April

Almost 1,000 people walked through the doors of the Trail Riverfront Centre on Saturday

Trail Air Cadets get taste of silent flying

The Trail Squadron experienced the thrill of silent flight when they went gliding Sunday

Thunderstorms headed to the West Kootenay

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning,

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Federal government announces $55.8 million in new rail infrastructure for B.C.

Projects to support movement of goods and fluidity of trade in Canada

Libs say Harper is entitled to his opinion on Iran deal

Harper praises Trump on Iran deal

Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory

Explosive eruption at Kilauea summit; ashfall advisory in effect

5 things to remember if hitting the water this long weekend

Alcohol has been a contributing factor in roughly 40 per cent of all boating fatalities across Canada

UPDATED: Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

