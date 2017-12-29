Backed up traffic on highway 3 after the collision occurred. (Dan Bolduc/Submitted)

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Police say a partial lack of snow tires was a “major contributing factor” in a fatal collision on Highway 3 Thursday.

The highway was shut down for several hours between Homer and Sparwood, beginning at about 7:42 a.m.

Several emergency crews were deployed to the crash. Police said in a statement that an eastbound Subaru Impreza with only two winter tires collided head-on with a westbound Dodge Grand Caravan. Both vehicles were traveling at 85 km/h.

The driver of the Subaru Impreza suffered extensive injuries and died shortly after the collision at Fernie Hospital. The driver has been identified as a 47-year-old male from Slocan Park, B.C. His name has been withheld.

The driver of the Grand Caravan suffered a broken leg. The passenger in the Subaru Impreza also suffered a broken leg as well as a fractured pelvis. Both were transported to Fernie Hospital for treatment.

RELATED: Highway 3 shut down following two vehicle collision

Two of the four tires on the Subaru Impreza were summer tires.

“The improper use of proper winter tires on this vehicle were a definite contributing factor in this fatality,” RCMP said.

Mounties are reminding the public that 3.5 mm tread is the minimum requirement for winter driving in B.C. The fine for not using properly rated winter tires is $109 per wheel.

The investigation remains ongoing. RCMP are seeking any witnesses with information in respect to this collision. Anyone with information can call RCMP East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.

Previous story
Cold snaps shuts down NYE in parts of Canada

Just Posted

One in a century

2017 in Trail; the number 100 took on a heartfelt meaning this past year

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in Arrow Lake

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Snowfall warning issued for southern B.C.

Up to 25cm expected on Kootenay Pass

Trail Times Year in Review: December

Final 2017 Year in Review

Trail Times Year in Review: November

Reviewing a busy November 2017 in Greater Trail

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

City of Nanaimo drops lawsuit against mayor

Council voted to discontinue legal proceedings against Bill McKay, because of concerns over delays

Cold snaps shuts down NYE in parts of Canada

It’s projected to be one of the coldest New Year’s Eves in Ottawa in nearly two decades

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Most Read