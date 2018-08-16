A new $715,000 fire engine was added to the RDKB fire rescue fleet in October 2017. ICBC is accessing whether the vehicle is safe for service following the May 23 acid spill. (Guy Bertrand photo)

First responder vehicles scrapped after acid spills in Trail

The City of Trail is using GPS to check its fleet; no infrastructure concerns have arisen

Hundreds of private claims have been submitted to ICBC following the acid spills in Trail.

But what about the often customized and very pricey first responder vehicles?

So far one police car from the Greater Trail detachment has been scrapped as well as the fire chief’s command vehicle at Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue.

Still unknown is whether the $715,000 fire engine, which has only been in service one year, will have to be written off.

“Our command vehicle has been written off and a replacement is on order,” Fire Chief Dan Derby confirmed. “I’m still waiting for ICBC to determine the status of our fire engine.”

Related story here: Claims skyrocket

Related story here: Cars junked after acid spill

Related story here: Changes made after spill

Related story here: Trail acid spill

First and foremost the department is asking the insurer to determine if the truck is safe to be in service.

“We have asked … ‘will the effects of the acid spill effect the reliability of the apparatus in (years to come),’” Derby said. “And (if) the effects of the acid spill reduce the life span of the apparatus.”

The regional district purchases fire apparatus with the expectation of a 20-year life span, he explained.

“We are working with ICBC to ensure the acid spill does not have negative effects on the service we provide to the communities we protect.”

As far as the patrol car, RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said the vehicle was involved in the April 10 incident.

“The police car has been decommissioned and temporarily replaced until we receive a new one,” he confirmed.

Fortunately, the public transit fleet hasn’t been affected.

“We haven’t seen any damages as of yet,” said Trevor Stach, general manager for Trail Transit Services. “We’ll continue looking and any possible impact will be dealt with.”

The City of Trail has used modern technology to figure out if its fleet drove through either spill.

“We have viewed the city’s GPS records, have identified vehicles that would have driven though the area, and therefore could have come in contact with the spill,” explained Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff. “We will be having those vehicles further inspected and set up a claim with ICBC if required.”

In addition, the city is still trying to determine what municipal infrastructure may have come in contact with the acid.

“We have not yet identified any significant concerns at this time,” Perehudoff said.

Previous story
UPDATE: Search for missing Cranbrook woman enters third day

Just Posted

Diggin’ into the Trail Sk8 Park

Located near the Gyro Park boat launch, the Trail skate park will be ready to roll this fall

Puppets perform at Trail public library

Picos’ Puppet Palace popped by the public library to perform ”Pico and the Golden Lagoon”

Meth, cocaine and heroin seized in Trail drug bust

A joint investigation team executed a search warrant in Trail on Aug. 9

Down time at Trail Aquatic Centre

The Trail Aquatic Centre pool is closed until September; fitness centre re-opens Aug. 20

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

Altidore nets 3 as Toronto drubs Whitecaps 5-2

Vancouver falls 7-4 on aggregate in Canadian Championship final

Ottawa intervenes to get B.C. ball player, 13, to Little League World Series

Before immigration issue was resolved, Dio Gama was out practicing the game he loves Wednesday

Pet goldfish invades small B.C. lake

Pinecrest Lake is located between Whistler and Squamish

Mounties deployed to help B.C. communities affected by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to places particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Chinese medicine practitioner in B.C. facing historical sex assault charges

71-year old Kit Wong practiced acupuncture from his home during the time of the assaults

Quebec sets aside $900 million for companies hurt by U.S. tariffs

Premier Philippe Couillard says his government will make $863 million available over five years

East Coast painter and subversive feminist, Mary Pratt dies

Pratt passed away at the age of 83

Ex-B.C. teachers’ union leader among latest pipeline protesters to get jail time

Twelve people have been sentenced for violating court order to stay away from Kinder Morgan terminal

Most Read