First steps taken to tear down Union Hotel

The City of Trail bought the Union Hotel and two Cedar Avenue properties last fall

The first stage of Union Hotel demolition is slated to begin this year with abatement of hazardous materials. (Trail Times file photo)

The city has taken first steps in planning a tear down of the the Union Hotel and two neighbouring Cedar Avenue properties.

Trail council recently awarded a $31,000 contract to Peak Environmental Services to oversee the hazardous material abatement and residential building demolitions.

Phase 1 of the project is slated for 2018 and includes removing hazardous substances, such as asbestos, from all three buildings as well as the levelling of 1140 Cedar Ave.

Due to the nature of work, the project required a specialized tender document which included site specific hazard risk assessment and specifications, as well as job oversight during removal of hazardous items. Notably, the Kelowna-based company has completed this type of work for the city in the past – most recent was the tear down of a Bay Avenue building to make way for the Riverfront Centre.

“When considering the highly specialized nature of this work and the company’s past involvement with this and other projects within the city, the recommendation to proceed is in the city’s best interest,” Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff advised council during the March 12 governance meeting.

The City of Trail bought the three properties for $125,000 and took possession of 898 Victoria Street, 1140 Cedar Avenue and 1144 Cedar Avenue in September with the intention of demolishing the buildings, and restoring the site for the purpose of re‐development.

A 2017 class “A” estimate performed by Redwood Engineering indicated that the entire project, including hazardous material abatement, building demolitions and site restoration will cost $ 1.3 million. Due to the current market conditions and available funding, the budget was approved on the basis of phasing the demolition project over a number of years.