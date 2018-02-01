From raided B.C. pot shop to convenience store in six days

Raided Cawston medical marijuana dispensary has now reopened as convenience store

The owner of a Cawston medical marijuana dispensary that was raided by police last week has decided to open a convenience store at the location.

Grant Bruce, owner of the Amber Light Compassion Society, reached out the Keremeos Review Thursday morning to say he has reopened and is now selling corner store items at the location.

RELATED: Marijuana dispensary raided in Cawston

“We have reopened the Amber Light as a corner store and have transitioned to remain this way until we can legally offer cannabis under legislation once that is laid out by the government,” Bruce told the Review in a message.

The building was previously operated as a convenience store for many years. Hours of operation this week will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. but once new signage is in place the store will be open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The store is located on Highway 3 just outside of Cawston near the flashing amber light. The convenience store will be called Amber Light Quick Stop.

Bruce told the Review no formal charges have been brought against him yet by RCMP.

The Keremeos RCMP executed a search warrant at the compassion society Fri., Jan. 26 after allegedly learning the business was selling cannabis products to minors.

RELATED: RCMP allege Cawston pot shop sold to minors

Police seized 20 pounds of marijuana and cannabis products including oils and balms.

One man was arrested by police but no charges have been laid.

