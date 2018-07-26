Enzo Peterson is not quite two years of age, but he’s already got the water sprayers figured out at Gyro Park. With temperatures soaring up to the high 30s in Greater Trail this week, the Trail park and beach were full of families working on keeping cool.

Fun in the Gyro Park sun

The water spray park is hopping with families as temperatures soar in Trail this week

Forecast via Environment Canada from the Warfield weather station:

 

Via Environment Canada from the Warfield Weather Station

