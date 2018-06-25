Paul Bennett in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

Fundraiser launched for family of hockey coach killed in B.C. shooting

Online campaign aims to raise $10,000

An online effort is underway to help the family of Paul Bennett, the man shot and killed in Cloverdale Saturday.

A gofundme campaign (www.gofundme.com/paul-bennett-in-memory) launched the next day, with an aim to raise $10,000.

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, $1,350 had been donated.

“Paul Bennett, was a wonderful & generous man, who would always have a smile and a positive word to say to lift your spirits or make you laugh,” reads a statement on the gofundme webpage.

“I want to give his friends, colleagues, other HCP and the community a chance to honour Paul. And help his family when they are going to need it most… if this tragedy can happen to a wonderful man, father, husband and family guy such as Paul. It surely can happen to anyone of us at any given moment in time.”

Bennett – a married father of two, and an operating-room nurse department manager at Peace Arch Hospital – died in hospital, following a brazen daylight shooting in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officials with the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have said police believe “this was not a random incident.”

Previous story
MyHealth portal expands in Vernon
Next story
Judge dismisses DNA request in Cranbrook triple murder case

Just Posted

Trail girls softball team is number one

The U12 Steelers placed first in the Gold Division of regional championships

Kootenay contributions for Kootenay kids

Support from Kootenay business for two very worthy Kootenay kids programs… Continue reading

Canoe journey honouring salmon and tribal traditions takes on new significance

Columbia River Treaty negotiations start without indigenous input

PLACE NAMES: Adamson’s Landing to Archer

Our third trip through the alphabet begins with six little-known places that start with A

Castlegar Mayor, area residents react to referendum defeat

Chernoff says proponents did “all they could” to push for project’s approval

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Legion Week celebrated across B.C.

Starting today, BC/Yukon Command of Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities

MyHealth portal expands in Vernon

Popular project will expand throughout Interior Health throughout the summer

Fundraiser launched for family of hockey coach killed in B.C. shooting

Online campaign aims to raise $10,000

Judge dismisses DNA request in Cranbrook triple murder case

Dean Christopher Roberts must appeal directly to the federal Minister of Justice, reads ruling.

Yes, we could use a soft drink tax

NDP rejects useful tax advice because it’s not popular

Canada sweeps China in Pacific Rim Basketball Classic

National men’s team beats China twice over weekend in Vancouver and Victoria

Rainbow crosswalk in B.C. defaced 10 days after installation

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk has been defaced sometime over the weekend

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Most Read