Ghirardosi’s goal getting lots of air time

Tyler Ghirardosi’s goal is getting *almost* as much air time as Scheel’s water bottle. In addition to TSN, Global Sports featured the goal right after NHL highlights. #BCHL #GoSmokiesGo! #BleedOrange.
The Trail Smoke Eaters evened up the Interior Division semifinal series at two games apiece on Wednesday night at the Cominco Arena with a thrilling 6-3 win over the number-1 seed Penticton Vees.
Full story here: Smoke Eaters
Puck drops for Game 6 Saturday 7 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre.
Video from Facebook/Trail Smoke Eaters/BarDown.com