Ghirardosi’s goal getting lots of air time

Ghirardosi scores what might stand as the highlight of highlight-reel goals of 2018 BCHL playoffs

Tyler Ghirardosi pops the water bottle on this highlight reel goal on Penticton Vees goalie Adam Scheel, as the Trail Smoke Eaters beat Penticton 6-3 to even their Interior Division semifinal series at 2-2. (Jim Bailey photo)

Tyler Ghirardosi’s goal is getting *almost* as much air time as Scheel’s water bottle. In addition to TSN, Global Sports featured the goal right after NHL highlights. #BCHL #GoSmokiesGo! #BleedOrange.

The Trail Smoke Eaters evened up the Interior Division semifinal series at two games apiece on Wednesday night at the Cominco Arena with a thrilling 6-3 win over the number-1 seed Penticton Vees.

Puck drops for Game 6 Saturday 7 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre.

Video from Facebook/Trail Smoke Eaters/BarDown.com