Andrew Weaver is welcomed by his supporters at the B.C. Green Party Headquarters at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort May 9, 2017. (Arnold Lim/News staff)

Green Party picking up steam across the country: B.C. leader Andrew Weaver

Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA predicts Elizabeth May could climb the polls ahead of 2019 federal election

As a green hue sets on New Brunswick this week, B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver said it’s the start of a green wave stretching across the country.

On Tuesday, David Coon, leader of the New Brunswick Green party, was re-elected to the legislature, but with Kevin Arseneau and Megan Mitton this time, broadening the caucus to three.

The result was similar to the 2017 B.C. election where Sonia Furstenau and Adam Olsen joined Weaver, and historically went on to form a government with the John Horgan-led NDP.

“In the last election camp, the B.C. Greens campaigned on an economic vision that builds on our strengths,” Weaver said, adding it was a successful move because the NDP “didn’t have a solid financial plan.”

Long thought of as the party of the environment, the Greens are starting to gain a foothold in health and education platforms. “Being fiscally prudent is fundamental to who we are, but at the same time, we value our social safety net,” Weaver explained.

Across the country, there are now 10 provincial Green representatives – up from three last year – in B.C., Ontario, New Brunswick and P.E.I.

The Green approach to government is thinking long-term, Weaver said, establishing public policies that reach into generations, instead of satisfying individual goals of the elected officials of the day.

“It’s a different way of thinking,” said the Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA.

Weaver predicts the increase of Green voters could result in federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May inching her way up the polls in the 2019 federal election, particularly since the Liberals’ purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline is not sitting well with many Canadians.

“Trudeau and his government have essentially been saying it will be built, strong-arming the province,” Weaver said of the pipeline.

The Greens, he said, would have gone about the process ensuring transparency and due diligence, as opposed to the way “political backroom deal makers” in Ottawa have operated.

Pointing to both the Vancouver and Burnaby civic elections, where Weaver predicts “breakthroughs” for the Greens.

“People are voting their values,” he said.

The next federal election is Oct. 21, 2019.

@kristyn_anthony

kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Justice minister defends approval of roadside pot test as some police wary
Next story
Trail meets with IRM and Teck over acid spills

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

Smokies address Trail RCMP concerns

RCMP: Drug use is affecting all public facilities in Trail and surrounding communities

All Syringa Complex fires under control

The fires near Lower Arrow Lake, northwest of Castlegar will continue to smoulder for a while.

Good turnout for Warfield all-candidates forum

Infrastructure, communication, bylaws and of course, regional collaboration, came up Monday night

Salmo Auxiliary supports KBRH campaigns

Salmo auxiliary volunteers donated $5,000 to the hospital ER and $3,000 toward a new ultrasound

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

B.C. mayoral candidate on why he asked a homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

Port Moody Coun. Rob Vagramov says he was ‘fresh out of college’ and his heart was in the right place

Green Party picking up steam across the country: B.C. leader Andrew Weaver

Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA predicts Elizabeth May could climb the polls ahead of 2019 federal election

Ice conditions keep Canadian divers from full exploration of Franklin wreck

Persistent ice off the Yukon and Alaskan coasts caused a three-week delay for Parks Canada

Justice minister defends approval of roadside pot test as some police wary

Vancouver’s police department is among those that won’t use the Drager DrugTest 5000

Trans Mountain CEO says pipe construction could restart in 2019 on NEB timeline

Timeline unveiled by the federal pipeline regulator on Wednesday is ‘reasonable and fair.’

Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says one whale losing weight, others pregnant

3 engineers to face disciplinary hearings in Mount Polley disaster

Hearings will be heard in 2019 in relation to the 2014 Mount Polley Mine tailings impoundment breach

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

Most Read