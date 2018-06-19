Heat wave could lead to record-breaking electricity use: BC Hydro

Monday was a hot one, and many turned to fans and air conditioners for relief from the heat

B.C.’s recent heat wave has the provincial electricity provider predicting a record-breaking month for electricity usage, as people look to fans and air conditioners for some relief.

BC Hydro said in a statement Tuesday it recorded the season’s highest peak hourly demand – the hour customers use the most electricity – on Monday. That day nearly 7,300 megawatts of electricity was used, which is a 10 per cent increase from the same day the week before.

Fans, air conditioners and refrigeration units working harder to stay cool are all suspected reasons for the bump in power usage.

BC Hydro is forecasting its peak load to be between 7,000 and 7,500 megawatts over the next few days, as weather remains hot across the province before cooling down by Friday and into the weekend.

That could break the record of 7,500 set last August for hourly electricity use, BC Hydro said.

The utility provider suggests a number of energy-efficient ways to keep cool during hotter forecasts, including:

  • Shading windows with blinds or drapes, which can block out up to 65 per cent of the heat.
  • Position a fan by a window or door in the evening when temperatures are cooler to direct the cool air in.
  • Ensure a ceiling fan is rotating counter-clockwise to help direct the cool air down.
  • Avoid using the dryer to keep unnecessary heat out the house, and instead air dry your laundry.
  • Use a microwave, crockpot, toaster oven or barbecue to avoid the extra heat produced by the stove or oven.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC conservation officers release badger from wolf trap
Next story
RCMP identify Beasley body, foul play suspected

Just Posted

Nelson council approves cannabis business selection system

City staff will use a scoring matrix using 10 criteria

Torch lit in Cranbrook to start countdown to BC 55+ Games

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15

Aboriginal Day in Trail

Passion, pride and culture were on brilliant display at Gyro Park on Sunday

More early childhood education spaces at Selkirk College

Grant helps college add 24 new seats over two years

Unregulated private land logging continues near Nelson at Cottonwood Lake

Sunshine Logging of Kaslo is cutting on private land in the area of Giveout Creek Road

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

EDITORIAL: All children created equal

There are still some who justify President Donald Trump’s treatment of migrant children

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

B.C. groups file response to government’s fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

BC conservation officers release badger from wolf trap

Badger recovering after being caught in trap near Williams Lake

B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

The university still wants to open a law school, but is looking at its options.

Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Most Read