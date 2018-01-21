Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

Those staying at Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island woke up Sunday morning to over a foot of new snow that had buried their vehicles. (YouTube/Mount Washington Alpine Resort)

On Vancouver Island’s most popular ski hill, so much snow fell overnight that cars were buried and the mountain was closed. Anyone hoping to make fresh tracks down the hill would have to wait until Monday.

By Sunday morning 110 cm of new snow had fallen on Mount Washington Alpine Resort in a 24-hour span. It was so much that guests staying overnight on the hill woke up to large, white mounds where their vehicles were parked and crews tried in vain to clear roads and pathways for machinery to move around.

JANUARY 21: Resort is CLOSED. Due to heavy snowfall and high avalanche danger, we will not be opening today. Please do not travel up the road. Visit https://t.co/nyyjh52ZmU for updates — Mount Washington (@MountWashington) January 21, 2018

The mountain updated skiers and snowboarders on Sunday to say that crews had been working hard, and even provided a video update on their plans for Monday. Winter warriors from all over the Island and the rest of British Columbia are expected to head to Mount Washington to experience these conditions, despite the operational and snow safety challenges expected.

According to the resort’s website, the ski hill currently boasts a 278cm base with more snow expected to continue falling throughout the week. The mountain is expected to reopen to the public on Jan. 22.

